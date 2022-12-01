ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Devils top Flyers, set club mark with 11th straight road win

(Philadelphia) — Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Fabian Zetterlund scored, and the New Jersey Devils set a club record with their 11th straight road victory, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night. Miles Wood added two assists for the Devils, who are a win away from tying the...
Najee Harris, running game gives Steelers offense an identity

Pittsburgh has won 3 of 4 following a 2-6 start. Harris is averaging 4.6 yards per carry over that span. When he’s at his best, Najee Harris is a blunt instrument. Powerful. Decisive. Destructive. Capable of imposing his will — usually in the form of a stiff arm — whenever the mood strikes.
