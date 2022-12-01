ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITF

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Election certification delays few, but a ‘test run’ for 2024

Three weeks after the vote, such challenges are playing out in just two states, Arizona and Pennsylvania, where Democrats won the marquee races. Before November, election officials prepared for the possibility that Republicans who embraced former President Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud would challenge the verdict of voters by refusing to certify the midterm results.
WITF

REAL ID enforcement is delayed again to 2025

REAL ID-compliant licenses or IDs will be required for people 18 years old and older to fly anywhere within the U.S., enter nuclear power plants and access some federal facilities. More than 14 years after the original deadline, the enforcement of REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses or IDs has been pushed...
WITF

Pennsylvania state Senate to put progressive Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner on trial

Krasner has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The Pennsylvania state Senate on Wednesday began what could be a long and partisan process of considering whether to force Philadelphia’s Democratic district attorney, Larry Krasner, from office. Members of the Republican-controlled Senate formally received impeachment articles from House impeachment managers,...
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy