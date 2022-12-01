Read full article on original website
At least 2 Pennsylvania counties fail to certify election results by deadline
Monday was the deadline for Pennsylvania to certify its election results from last month’s midterm elections, but requests for recounts in multiple counties – and accusations of voter disenfranchisement in one – are delaying the process. In a statement to WITF, Department of State officials said counties...
Election certification delays few, but a ‘test run’ for 2024
Three weeks after the vote, such challenges are playing out in just two states, Arizona and Pennsylvania, where Democrats won the marquee races. Before November, election officials prepared for the possibility that Republicans who embraced former President Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud would challenge the verdict of voters by refusing to certify the midterm results.
REAL ID enforcement is delayed again to 2025
REAL ID-compliant licenses or IDs will be required for people 18 years old and older to fly anywhere within the U.S., enter nuclear power plants and access some federal facilities. More than 14 years after the original deadline, the enforcement of REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses or IDs has been pushed...
Superior Court Judge Deborah Kunselman to run for open seat on Pennsylvania high court
The seven-seat high court currently has a majority of four justices elected as Democrats. A second Pennsylvania appellate court judge, Deborah Kunselman, said Thursday she will run for an open seat on the state Supreme Court in next November’s election. Kunselman, a Democrat, serves on the state Superior Court.
Pennsylvania state Senate to put progressive Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner on trial
Krasner has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The Pennsylvania state Senate on Wednesday began what could be a long and partisan process of considering whether to force Philadelphia’s Democratic district attorney, Larry Krasner, from office. Members of the Republican-controlled Senate formally received impeachment articles from House impeachment managers,...
The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to be Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans
The Democrat is not the only governor-to-be who has given donors plum positions ahead of his inauguration, but some say the practice highlights the need to get money out of politics. Katie Meyer/Spotlight PA. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership...
