ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ofcom launches probe into phone and broadband firms’ in-contract price rises

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nO40W_0jTaY9m500

Ofcom has launched an industry-wide investigation into whether phone and broadband firms set out in-contract price rises clearly enough before customers signed up.

The regulator said it is concerned consumers who took out contracts between March 1 2021 and June 16 2022 may not have been given clear enough information about in-contract price rises, which are usually applied in March or April each year.

The rules for that period stipulate firms must set out any potential future price rises in the terms of a contract prominently and transparently at the point of sale.

If the customer had not agreed to the terms when signing up – because they had not been made sufficiently prominent and transparent – providers should have notified them of the price increase and offered them a right to a penalty-free exit.

It’s vital that people are told clearly upfront about any future price rises they will face while they are in contract, and we’re investigating to check whether this happened in practice

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom

Ofcom said it is investigating what happened in practice and could launch separate probes into individual firms.

Networks and communications group director Lindsey Fussell said: “As millions of people are having to deal with rising household bills, it is more important than ever that telecoms companies don’t shirk their responsibilities, and keep customers fully informed about what they are signing up to.

“It’s vital that people are told clearly upfront about any future price rises they will face while they are in contract, and we’re investigating to check whether this happened in practice.”

Ofcom’s latest affordability of communications services tracker, published on Thursday, shows 9.1 million UK households (32%) are having problems paying for their phone, broadband, pay TV and streaming bills – more than double the level of April 2021.

The study also shows 17% of households are cutting back on other spending, such as food and clothing, to afford their communications services, up from 4% in June 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Water firms failing to meet agreed investment in networks – Ofwat

Water firms are failing to invest as much as they promised to fix their networks, the regulator has warned.Ofwat said between 2020 and 2022, 14 companies underspent their budget on improving their water network, while eight companies underspent their budget on improving their wastewater network.Affinity Water and Northumbrian Water spent just 47 per cent and 48 per cent of their water enhancement allowance respectively. Meanwhile, Yorkshire Water and South West Water spent just 20 per cent and 39 per cent of their wastewater enhancement allowance respectively.The main areas of underspending across both categories included drought resilience, improvements to sewage treatment...
The Associated Press

ClickHouse Launches Cloud Offering For World’s Fastest OLAP Database Management System

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Today, ClickHouse, Inc, creators of the online analytical processing (OLAP) database management system, announced the general availability of their newest offering, ClickHouse Cloud, a lightning-fast cloud-based database that simplifies and accelerates insights and analytics for modern digital enterprises. With no infrastructure to manage, ClickHouse Cloud architecture decouples storage and compute and scales automatically to accommodate modern workloads, so users do not have to size and tune their clusters to achieve blazing-fast query speeds. This launch includes a host of new product features, enhancing the security, reliability and usability of ClickHouse Cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005590/en/ ClickHouse Cloud SQL console (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Seven women face jail time for smashing windows in protest against Barclays’ fossil fuel finance

Seven women taking part in an Extinction Rebellion protest at Barclays bank’s headquarters in Canary Wharf last year have been found guilty of criminal damage and now face jail sentences of up to 18 months.The protesters caused almost £100,000 worth of damage after using hammers and chisels to smash windows, and putting up posters reading "in case of climate emergency, break glass".At the trial in Southwark Crown Court which began late last month, jurors were told the group arrived in Canary Wharf  at around 7am on 7 April, 2021. They then spread out around the front of the bank, using...
The Independent

SpaceX on track to double annual launch record in 2022

SpaceX is preparing to send another batch of satellites into space on Tuesday, marking its 53rd rocket launch of 2022.It is one of 10 planned missions before the end of the year, and if successful with all of them Elon Musk’s company will double its previous annual launch record of 31 set in 2021.The rate of more than one launch per week is a result of a vigorous schedule for SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network, which aims to beam high-speed internet back to Earth from a thousands-strong constellation of antennas in low-Earth orbit.Tuesday’s mission will see rival space internet firm OneWeb...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against MoS paused for settlement discussions

The Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday will be temporarily paused to see if a settlement can be reached, the High Court has heard.Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article about his separate judicial review proceedings against the Home Office regarding security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK.The story was published online and in the newspaper in February under the headline: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret… then – just minutes after...
The Independent

Meta oversight board urges changes to VIP moderation system

Facebook parent Meta's quasi-independent oversight board said Tuesday that an internal system that exempted high-profile users, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, from some or all of its content moderation rules needs a major overhaul.The report by the Oversight Board, which was more than a year in the making, said the system “is flawed in key areas which the company must address." The board opened its review after The Wall Street Journal reported last year that it was being abused by many of its elite users, who posted material that would result in penalties for ordinary people, including for...
The Independent

Who will receive the DWP’s £10 Christmas bonus payment this year?

The cost of living crisis has placed a huge strain on British household finances this year, with the coming cold weather likely to mean more hardship for many who are already facing gas and electricity bills twice as high as they were last year.The UK rate of inflation stands at 11.1 per cent, food prices have rocketed, the Bank of England has set interest rates at 3 per cent and Jeremy Hunt delivered a bleak Autumn Statement introducing a package of tax rises worth £24bn and spending cuts of £30bn - all of which threatens to make for a bleak...
The Independent

Manchester remains UK’s most generous area as GoFundMe logs £205m for Ukraine

Manchester has kept its top spot as the UK’s most generous area, according to data based on donations from fundraising site GoFundMe.Figures released to the PA news agency show the city claimed the title once more having also been crowned in 2021, followed by Salford, Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow.The site also revealed 250 million US dollars (around £205 million) was raised for Ukraine across the website and US platform Classy in 2022, with more than 1.2 million donations.The UK’s top three fundraisers were all Ukraine-related following Russia’s invasion in February.In aid of the Association of Ukrainians, Britons donated more than...
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Latest stock updates and all the best PS5 deals on Sony’s elusive console in the UK

It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two years after the console launched in the country, having sold 2 million consoles. But it could have done even better, were it not for the persistent stock shortages that are only now starting to abate. While the PS5 restock situation has improved in recent months ahead of the Christmas rush, it’s still rare to find a console being sold on its own, without any games or accessories. Most retailers are selling the PS5 in a bundle, though we have spotted...
The Independent

Watchdog finds evidence of ‘rocket and feather’ fuel prices

Drivers have been the victim of “rocket and feather” pricing by fuel retailers this year, the competition watchdog has found.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said diesel has been particularly affected by the behaviour, in which pump prices quickly reflect rising wholesale costs but are slow to fall when costs drop.This could be driven by the extreme volatility of prices and supply in 2022″, according to the CMA.The watchdog said it will investigate the issue further.In the update on its road fuel market study, the CMA described 2022 as “the most volatile” for fuel prices since reliable records began.Prices rose...
Reuters

Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.
The Independent

The Independent

962K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy