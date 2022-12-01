NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Pret A Manger USA Ltd. today announced a partnership with Dallas Holdings (USA) Ltd. to bring a network of Pret shops to Southern California and the first NY addition to the premier NYC neighborhood of Hudson Yards. The agreement builds on the success of a partnership with Pret A Manger UK where Dallas Holdings operates a growing number of shops. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005655/en/ Dallas Holdings & Pret A Manger teams celebrating their partnership at Pret’s NYC office. Pictured left to right: Shane S. Thakrar, President & CEO, Dallas Holdings; Graham Sims, Chair, Dallas Holdings; Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger; Jorrie Bruffett, President, Pret A Manger North America; Thomas Trautmann, SVP Finance, Property, and Franchising, Pret A Manger North America (Photo: Business Wire)

