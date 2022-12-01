Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament in full flow and the knockout rounds now here, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have struggled in the group stage and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
Japan, Belgium to cooperate in chip production, development
A newly founded Japanese semiconductor company aiming to revive Japan's chip industry has signed an agreement to collaborate with a Belgian research organization in developing next-generation chips for production in Japan
Chile to sign modernization of bilateral agreement with the EU next week
SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's President Gabriel Boric said Tuesday that the minister of foreign affairs will travel to Brussels at the end of the week to sign a modernization of a bilateral agreement with the European Union.
Special Report-In France, minority communities decry a surge in police fines
EPINAY-SOUS-SENART, France, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mohamed Assam went to buy groceries at a supermarket close to his home near Paris one April afternoon in 2020. By the time he returned, he had incurred more than 900 euros in fines for nine different infractions without once, he said, coming into contact with a police officer.
Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.
Comments / 0