Maryland State

Comments / 22

Dave Owen
4d ago

The reporter should have asked if his kids will be going to public schools and NOT if he likes Old Bay

Reply(2)
6
Love muffin
3d ago

Sorry for our lack of enthusiasm Wes, but after three criminal Mayors, the Mosby Crime Syndicate and Brandon Scott turning into a pro crime lying disaster, we've about had it with Baltimore democrats.

Reply
2
Jim Cunningham
4d ago

We were never represented by Donna Edwards nor Anthony Brown here in Anne Arundel County. I hope Wes realizes that Maryland contains more people than those in Baltimore City and Prince George County. Is he the Governor of all Marylanders, or just certain groups? Skeptical given the recent track record of other politicians named previously.

Reply
2
weaa.org

Baltimore’s Afro-American Newspaper

(WEAA)—The AFRO was founded by John Henry Murphy Sr., in 1892. According to its website, The Afro-American has crusaded for racial equality and economic advancement for Black Americans for 130 years. Kevin MPECKABLE Peck, Vice President of Marketing & Technology joins Darius Stanton to discuss the significance of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Baltimore sees reliable ally in Wes Moore; lawmakers to test limits of gun rights; Prince George’s Latinos left out of historic election

BALTIMORE HOPES FOR BETTER RELATIONS WITH NEW GOV: If Democrats statewide relish having one of their own occupying the state’s most powerful office after eight years of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimoreans in particular see an advantage in having a governor from their city. Hannah Gaskill and Emily Opilo/The Baltimore Sun.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland

A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
georgetowner.com

Shoplifting in D.C. Needs to Be Reported

Georgetown is back! That’s the happy comment by many residents and visitors this past weekend as they shopped in Georgetown’s decorated and well-stocked stores, sat in the filled cafes and restaurants and attended the many special holiday events. Unfortunately, also what is back and apparently increasing is shoplifting.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Bowser withdraws embattled nominee to run DC 911 center

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is withdrawing the nominee she wanted to run the city’s 911 call center, prompting a nationwide search for a new director. Karima Holmes was the nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications until Bowser pulled her from consideration on Monday. Bowser, calling Holmes a...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: W.Va. weighs mine safety

HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of...
Daily Voice

PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495

A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wypr.org

Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman shares priorities for his second term

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman's inauguration is slated for Dec. 5 for his second term after defeating Republican County Council member Jessica Haire in a tightly contested race. The ceremony is scheduled for 11am on the grounds of the Crownsville Hospital Center. Pittman said a lot of his re-election campaign revolved around questions about the size of the county government.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore mayor accepts fire chief's resignation

(Baltimore, MD) -- Mayor Brandon Scott has accepted the resignation of Baltimore's Fire Chief. Niles Ford's resignation came Friday, the same day a report was released on the January fire that claimed the lives of three city firefighters. The mayor said the report reached findings regarding the response to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

1 killed in Alexandria, Va. shooting

Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Second Lieutenant James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audobon Avenue. The person died at the scene of the shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wypr.org

What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?

Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
BALTIMORE, MD

