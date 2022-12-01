Read full article on original website
Dave Owen
4d ago
The reporter should have asked if his kids will be going to public schools and NOT if he likes Old Bay
Reply(2)
6
Love muffin
3d ago
Sorry for our lack of enthusiasm Wes, but after three criminal Mayors, the Mosby Crime Syndicate and Brandon Scott turning into a pro crime lying disaster, we've about had it with Baltimore democrats.
Reply
2
Jim Cunningham
4d ago
We were never represented by Donna Edwards nor Anthony Brown here in Anne Arundel County. I hope Wes realizes that Maryland contains more people than those in Baltimore City and Prince George County. Is he the Governor of all Marylanders, or just certain groups? Skeptical given the recent track record of other politicians named previously.
Reply
2
Related
WTOP
Alsobrooks speaks with pride, makes promises as she begins 2nd term
The ceremony that made it official was quick. Then, Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks began her second term with a roughly 30-minute inaugural speech that proudly reflected on her first term, and on the county’s weathering of a pandemic that hit it harder than the rest of the region.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
NBC Washington
Prince George's County Executive Promises Continued Success in Second Term
Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks took the oath of office to begin her second term Monday. Elected leaders looked back on the past four years in celebration and promised more success moving forward. “For too long, we let others rush in to create the narrative of our county,” Alsobrooks...
weaa.org
Baltimore’s Afro-American Newspaper
(WEAA)—The AFRO was founded by John Henry Murphy Sr., in 1892. According to its website, The Afro-American has crusaded for racial equality and economic advancement for Black Americans for 130 years. Kevin MPECKABLE Peck, Vice President of Marketing & Technology joins Darius Stanton to discuss the significance of the...
State Roundup: Baltimore sees reliable ally in Wes Moore; lawmakers to test limits of gun rights; Prince George’s Latinos left out of historic election
BALTIMORE HOPES FOR BETTER RELATIONS WITH NEW GOV: If Democrats statewide relish having one of their own occupying the state’s most powerful office after eight years of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimoreans in particular see an advantage in having a governor from their city. Hannah Gaskill and Emily Opilo/The Baltimore Sun.
mocoshow.com
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland
A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
georgetowner.com
Shoplifting in D.C. Needs to Be Reported
Georgetown is back! That’s the happy comment by many residents and visitors this past weekend as they shopped in Georgetown’s decorated and well-stocked stores, sat in the filled cafes and restaurants and attended the many special holiday events. Unfortunately, also what is back and apparently increasing is shoplifting.
Late mail-in vote count topples five conservative school board candidates
Social conservatives won seats on 14 school boards across the state. The post Late mail-in vote count topples five conservative school board candidates appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WTOP
Bowser withdraws embattled nominee to run DC 911 center
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is withdrawing the nominee she wanted to run the city’s 911 call center, prompting a nationwide search for a new director. Karima Holmes was the nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications until Bowser pulled her from consideration on Monday. Bowser, calling Holmes a...
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
WTOP
Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a century of...
PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495
A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
Maryland Food Stamp Program Schedule for December 2022 and Where To Find SNAP Discounts
Marylanders who need assistance purchasing food can apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with the state's Department of Human Services (DHS). Benefits are distributed...
WJLA
DC Mayor withdraws nomination of 911 call center director as council set to vote Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has rescinded her nomination of Karima Holmes as the Director of the Officer of Unified Communications (OUC) in a statement Monday. “We are incredibly grateful for Director Karima Holmes’ leadership at the Office of Unified Communications. Director Holmes is a nationally recognized...
wypr.org
Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman shares priorities for his second term
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman's inauguration is slated for Dec. 5 for his second term after defeating Republican County Council member Jessica Haire in a tightly contested race. The ceremony is scheduled for 11am on the grounds of the Crownsville Hospital Center. Pittman said a lot of his re-election campaign revolved around questions about the size of the county government.
weaa.org
Baltimore mayor accepts fire chief's resignation
(Baltimore, MD) -- Mayor Brandon Scott has accepted the resignation of Baltimore's Fire Chief. Niles Ford's resignation came Friday, the same day a report was released on the January fire that claimed the lives of three city firefighters. The mayor said the report reached findings regarding the response to the...
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
WTOP
1 killed in Alexandria, Va. shooting
Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Second Lieutenant James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audobon Avenue. The person died at the scene of the shooting.
wypr.org
What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?
Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
Comments / 22