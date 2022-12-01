Read full article on original website
Related
England soccer star flies home from World Cup after armed intruders broke into his family home in London
Raheem Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday night because of the incident.
WGMD Radio
German newspaper blames lack of partying by players’ wives and girlfriends for early World Cup exit
There is now an official scapegoat for Germany’s group stage elimination from the 2022 World Cup: The players’ significant others. Apparently, the Germans failed to advance to the knockout stage because their players’ wives and girlfriends weren’t partying hard enough, according to a German newspaper. “What...
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'
Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
theScore
Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
BBC
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
NBC Sports
World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?
Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar as we head into the knockout round at the tournament. Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.
USMNT Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment After World Cup Elimination
The USMNT crashed out of the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. There will be years for the team to figure out what they could have or should have done differently in that game, but head coach Gregg Berhalter thinks he already knows.
Netherlands Player Claps Back at Charles Barkley After Beating USMNT
Memphis Depay didn’t forget Barkley’s trash talk earlier this week.
Comments / 0