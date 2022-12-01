Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament in full flow and the knockout rounds now here, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have struggled in the group stage and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
Japan, Belgium to cooperate in chip production, development
A newly founded Japanese semiconductor company aiming to revive Japan's chip industry has signed an agreement to collaborate with a Belgian research organization in developing next-generation chips for production in Japan
Comments / 0