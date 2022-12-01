Read full article on original website
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
WGMD Radio
German newspaper blames lack of partying by players’ wives and girlfriends for early World Cup exit
There is now an official scapegoat for Germany’s group stage elimination from the 2022 World Cup: The players’ significant others. Apparently, the Germans failed to advance to the knockout stage because their players’ wives and girlfriends weren’t partying hard enough, according to a German newspaper. “What...
USMNT Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment After World Cup Elimination
The USMNT crashed out of the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. There will be years for the team to figure out what they could have or should have done differently in that game, but head coach Gregg Berhalter thinks he already knows.
Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'
Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Soccer Great Pele Enters End-Of-Life Care In Brazilian Hospital
Brazilian soccer superstar Pele (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden Pele is being treated for colon cancer and also has a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized Tuesday for what was described as “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo...
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
