The Sandbox adds a weekly 14%. Is the cryptocurrency now bullish?
The Sandbox token gained an intraday 7% and 14% in a week. The cryptocurrency has been hit hard by a slowdown in metaverse activity. The Sandbox price (SAND) rose by more than 7% on Monday, extending the weekly gains to nearly 14%. The recovery came amid a prolonged bear market and limited activity in the metaverse. But how far can the Sandbox token sustain the recovery?
Markets are wrong in thinking the Fed would step in to boost falling stock prices, and investors should prepare for a volatile January, Bank of America's chief stock strategist says
The Fed won't step back from hawkish policy if stocks are crashing, according to BofA's Savita Subramanian. "The higher the market goes in December, the worse it's going to be in January," Subramanian said to CNBC. But stocks bottoming out could set up a new long-term bull market, she said.
Shiba Inu surges 6% amid positive developments, metaverse prospects. What next?
Shiba Inu token rose 6% on Monday amid listings on exchanges. The Shiba Inu team is expected to speak on the Metaverse project on December 5. The cryptocurrency faces rejection at the 50-day moving average. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) rose more than 6% on Monday before sliding slightly. That comes even...
Litecoin price stalls. Will the token maintain the uptrend?
Litecoin performed strongly in November. The cryptocurrency witnessed increased accumulation last month. LTC has found resistance at $80, paving the way for a breakout or correction. A strong surge in November took Litecoin (LTC/USD) to $83. That’s nearly double the price of $47 on November 9. The gains also took...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Avalanche becomes bullish. Here is the reason and next target
Avalanche rose by 4% on Monday. Avalanche onboarded Alibaba Cloud and will use the latter’s suite of products. The cryptocurrency remains largely bearish. Avalanche price (AVAX/USD) gained more than 4% on Monday amid positive cryptocurrency news. A bear momentum has subdued the token of the Avalanche protocol for quite a while. Monday’s rally could offer hopes that AVAX will overcome a projected drop to below $10. The cryptocurrency traded at $14.07 as of press time.
Is Solana’s consolidation a wait for takeoff or a further slide?
Social metrics are negative for the cryptocurrency. SOL has been consolidating for weeks and faces further downside. Solana (SOL/USD) was one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies in November. The cryptocurrency came from a high of $38 on November 5 but now trades at just$13.55. The losses came in the wake of the FTX collapse. However, for almost three weeks, SOL has been consolidating at or above $13. Does this signal the entry of buyers?
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx to cut 45% of staff amid crypto winter
Swyftx cuts 90 jobs as the cryptocurrency winter continues to affect more companies. The company follows exchanges like Coinbase, Bybit, and Kraken in reducing its employee headcount to cope with the bear market. Swyftx admitted that it grew too fast, and the bear market is now affecting its operations. Swyftx...
Dogecoin price prediction for December
Dogecoin price has staged a slow recovery in the past few days as cryptocurrencies rebounded. The coin jumped to a high of $0.1110 on Monday, which was the highest level since November 8. It has risen by more than 40% from the lowest level this year, giving it a market cap of over $13 billion.
Bitcoin dips by 2% today as mining difficulty falls by 7.2%
Bitcoin is trading below $17k once again after losing roughly 2% of its value today. Bitcoin mining difficulty is down 7.2%, the biggest drop in more than a year. The total crypto market cap is also down by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin mining difficulty dips by...
Why is Axie Infinity (AXS) price rising today?
Axie Infinity (AXS) is leading the metaverse and NFT tokens amid a wider crypto market recovery. At press time, AXS was trading at $8.71 up 21.37% in the past 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, AXS is the biggest gainer today. The global crypto market cap has increased by 0.43% today...
Dogelon Mars. What’s up with the meme coin now attracting a huge following?
Dogelon Mars token rose by double digits on Monday. Fantasy sports platform Rage Fan announced a partnership with Dogelon. ELON could sustain gains if buyers defend crucial support at $0.0000003. Elon Musk-inspired Dogelon Mars (ELON/USD) is making shockwaves. The cryptocurrency gained by double digits on Monday, with investors showing great...
NRG Energy puts big money on smart-home acquisition
The Texas-based energy provider said its investing in its consumer-based growth strategy with the acquisition.
CRO rallies by 10% today as Crypto.com announces a partnership with Coca-Cola
CRO is one of the best performers amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. Crypto.com’s native token is up by 10% today following the exchange’s partnership with Coca-Cola. CRO could rally higher soon as the broader crypto market is performing well. Crypto.com announces a strategic partnership...
A net flow of 200,000 bitcoins leaves exchanges following FTX collapse, as trust broken
Exchanges balances are lower by nearly 200,000 bitcoins compared to pre-FTX, as customers have lost all trust in exchanges. This trumps the Celsius insolvency of June, where 128,000 bitcoins were pulled from exchanges in the month following Celsius’ demise. Terra collapsed in May, but seeing as it was a...
What Makes Metacade (MCADE) Different From Other Metaverse Projects Like Axie Infinity (AXS)?
Axie Infinity kickstarted the P2E revolution and became one of the first crypto-gaming projects to reach a multi-billion-dollar valuation. But new projects like Metacade are closing the gap by building on top of what made Axie Infinity successful. If you’re not familiar with Metacade, this article has you covered. Keep reading to learn what makes it different from other metaverse projects like Axie Infinity (AXS).
Oil hits lowest since January on creeping economic uncertainty
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global oil prices slid to their lowest since January on Tuesday, extending a downward trend as growing concerns about global demand offset any bullish effects from an EU-led price cap on Russian oil sales.
Testimony from the new FTX CEO John J Ray III is false, says Sam Bankman-Fried
SBF claims that some of the testimony made by John J Ray III were false. The former FTX CEO said the new team in charge didn’t communicate with him about the cryptocurrency exchange. SBF maintains that FTX is not a Ponzi Scheme. John J Ray III’s testimony was false...
