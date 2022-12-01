Read full article on original website
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Republicans won House seats in blue New York. Those wins could help shape Congress
When Republicans take control of the U.S. House next month, they'll have voters in New York to thank for roughly a third of their national gains. In the midterm elections, one of the bluest states in the country saw a relative red wave that led to a net gain of three seats, helping give the GOP its razor-thin majority.
Jan. 6 panel meets to mull potential criminal referrals for Trump, others
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is poised to meet Friday morning behind closed doors to take up a critical to-do list, including whether to issue potential criminal referrals for former President Trump and others. A subcommittee is expected to present their recommendations...
Legal losses keep coming for Biden's student loan relief plan
Another appeals court rejected President Biden's bid to reinstate his student debt plan on Wednesday, marking the latest legal setback in the administration's effort to forgive up to $20,000 in debt. At the 5th Circuit Court, the U.S. Education Department had requested a hold on a November decision, where a...
Celebs and dignitaries meet at the White House for Biden's state dinner
Orchestrated in part by the first lady, President Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and several hundred other guests at the White House Thursday evening for his first state dinner as commander in chief. State dinners honoring foreign leaders are a White House tradition dating back to the 1800s, the...
Some rail workers say Biden "turned his back on us" in deal to avert rail strike
Matthew Weaver was excited earlier this week — even optimistic — as he and a coworker hung drywall at a rail yard in Lordstown, Ohio. The House of Representatives had just voted on a resolution to give freight rail workers seven days of paid sick leave — something Weaver's union had been fighting for in recent months.
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same-sex couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
A judge orders Arizona's Cochise County to certify election results after a delay
An Arizona state judge has ordered officials in Republican-controlled Cochise County, Arizona, to certify their local midterm elections results after they missed the state's legal deadline and put more than 47,000 people's votes at risk. Ruling from the bench at a court hearing on Thursday, Pima County Superior Court Judge...
They ran a voter suppression scheme. Now they're sentenced to register voters
Two far-right operatives who told tens of thousands of people not to vote by mail in a robocall scheme will now have to spend 500 hours registering people to vote thanks to a legal sentence from an Ohio judge. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman robocalled roughly 85,000 voters across Michigan,...
