Utica, NY

Lite 98.7

Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York

Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

Parking Ban on Whitesboro St. at Adirondack Bank Center

Another note for drivers the next time you're headed to a game or event at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, or the Nexus Center. Utica Police have announced a temporary parking ban along two roads surrounding The AUD and Nexus. Effective immediately parking is prohibited:. On...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Aqua Vino moving to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford

UTICA, N.Y. – Aqua Vino is officially relocating from North Utica to New Hartford, according to owner, Rob Esche. The restaurant is moving to the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard. In October, NEWSChannel 2 confirmed Esche was planning to put a restaurant in the space, but it was unclear what it would be.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.9 WOUR

Over 100 Life-Size Dinosaurs Roar into Syracuse For Prehistoric Experience

Go back in time and experience what it was like to be among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest roars into Central New York. Take the kids to the only interactive dinosaur event with over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in Syracuse. The event that will be held at the New York State fairgrounds features rides, activities, and more dinosaurs than ever before, making it the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14

FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
FULTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two tractor-trailers caught fire at OJ Tank Wash

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Fire Department got a call that a tractor trailer was on fire at OJ Tank Wash in Liverpool on Monday, December 5 around 2:59 p.m. Deputy Chief Donny Santoro of the Liverpool Fire Department said after arriving on the scene, there was a second tractor trailer on fire. HAP […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
96.9 WOUR

CNY Yacht Club Master Accused of Insurance Fraud

The dock master at a yacht club in the Capital Region is facing two felony charges alleging insurance fraud. New York State Police started their investigation after a complaint from the Schenectady Yacht Club in Clifton Park. It's alleged that Derek Sutherland of Broadalbin, NY, who worked as the club's Dock Master forged multiple invoices on the business's letterhead, police said in announcing the arrest. The invoices falsely documented Sutherland's work hours, reflected he had worked hours he hadn't, state police investigators say. Additionally, it's alleged he also submitted the invoices to an insurance company seeking direct reimbursement, police said.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
