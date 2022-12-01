ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma City police investigating deadly shooting overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight. Authorities said it occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near Southwest 84th Street and South Drexel Place. When officers arrived on the scene, 38-year-old Cory Cade was found dead with several gunshot wounds. Police said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash

Firefighters are at the scene of a deadly plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon. Firefighters have confirmed that three people were found dead at the scene of the crash near Northwest 23rd Street and Cimarron Road. Crews are using drones with infrared technology to search the surrounding area to ensure there are no more victims. When firefighters arrived the aircraft was still on fire but OKCFD says the fires are out now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Firefighters Respond To OKC House Fire

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Oklahoma City near Southwest 46th St and Shartel Ave. There have not been any updates on possible injuries. This is a developing story...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews investigating after large condominium fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are investigating a large condominium fire in Oklahoma City. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a fire on North Grand Boulevard. The OKC Fire Department said the building was evacuated but multiple condos on the north side of the building were damaged. Officials said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma

A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man accused in Kingfisher quadruple murder wanted investment returned

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Three lose lives in head-on collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30.  The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County.  A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police See Spike In Narcan Use To Revive People From Overdoses

The Oklahoma City Police Department used Narcan 135 times this year to revive people from opioid overdoses, a substantial increase compared to just a few years ago. OKCPD said the department began using Narcan in 2015 through a partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. During that first year, officers used Narcan twice on people who overdosed.m Then in 2016, officers used Narcan 14 times, followed by 13 in 2017, 26 in 2018, 35 in 2019, 32 in 2020, 73 in 2021, and 135 in 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police investigate third shooting in same area

OKLAHOMA CITY — A masked man ran away after shooting someone in an Oklahoma City neighborhood Wednesday night. This is the third shooting to occur in the area around SE 51 Street in the past few months. The previous two shootings were deadly. A 9-year-old boy and an 18-year-old...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
CUSHING, OK
thechronicle.news

Two injured in wreck near Fort Cobb

An Elgin teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident early Monday morning near Fort Cobb. Jesse Hefley, 18, was driving east on Caddo County Road 1325 in a 2016 Mazda 3, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The car went off the right side of the road and struck a bridge guardrail, coming to rest in a creek.

