Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma City police investigating deadly shooting overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight. Authorities said it occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near Southwest 84th Street and South Drexel Place. When officers arrived on the scene, 38-year-old Cory Cade was found dead with several gunshot wounds. Police said...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: 16-year-old fatally shot man to stop attack on another person
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday morning. Police were called to 8404 S. Drexel Place at 2:30 a.m. after getting reports that someone was shot inside the home. Officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead inside with "several" gunshot...
Shooting during household fight results in OKC’s latest homicide
A shooting on the south side of OKC early Sunday during a household altercation has resulted in the city's latest homicide of 2022. The post Shooting during household fight results in OKC’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash
Firefighters are at the scene of a deadly plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon. Firefighters have confirmed that three people were found dead at the scene of the crash near Northwest 23rd Street and Cimarron Road. Crews are using drones with infrared technology to search the surrounding area to ensure there are no more victims. When firefighters arrived the aircraft was still on fire but OKCFD says the fires are out now.
News On 6
Firefighters Respond To OKC House Fire
Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Oklahoma City near Southwest 46th St and Shartel Ave. There have not been any updates on possible injuries. This is a developing story...
KOCO
Crews investigating after large condominium fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are investigating a large condominium fire in Oklahoma City. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a fire on North Grand Boulevard. The OKC Fire Department said the building was evacuated but multiple condos on the north side of the building were damaged. Officials said...
KOCO
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
KOCO
Construction worker in critical condition after falling down vent in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A construction worker is in critical condition after falling down a vent in Oklahoma City. Fire officials told KOCO 5 the adult male is believed to have fallen more than 30 feet. KOCO 5 saw fire crews going in and out of the Nicholson Tower at 13th Street and Kelley Avenue, on OU Health’s campus.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man accused in Kingfisher quadruple murder wanted investment returned
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
KOCO
Couple living in Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car, drove off
OKLAHOMA CITY — A couple living in the Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car and drove off. The collision was caught on camera. They are still unsure if the driver was a man or woman, or even the tag number of the vehicle. All they have to go off of is the video.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Suspects in truck robbed victim after agreeing to a sale on social media
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police said robbery detectives are looking for leads in a case involving the car shown on this page. Police said two suspects arrived in the truck seen on this page after agreeing to meet with the victim on social media for some kind of sale.
Suspect hid under bed, pointed pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting, bodycam footage shows
The Oklahoma City Police Department released body-camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting earlier this month.
1 Taken To Hospital After Midwest City Structure Fire
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a building Saturday afternoon in Midwest City. Firefighters said the building is located near Northeast 23rd Street and North Midwest Boulevard. Northwest 23rd Street was shut down between Midwest Boulevard and Air Depot while crews worked to...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police See Spike In Narcan Use To Revive People From Overdoses
The Oklahoma City Police Department used Narcan 135 times this year to revive people from opioid overdoses, a substantial increase compared to just a few years ago. OKCPD said the department began using Narcan in 2015 through a partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. During that first year, officers used Narcan twice on people who overdosed.m Then in 2016, officers used Narcan 14 times, followed by 13 in 2017, 26 in 2018, 35 in 2019, 32 in 2020, 73 in 2021, and 135 in 2022.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police investigate third shooting in same area
OKLAHOMA CITY — A masked man ran away after shooting someone in an Oklahoma City neighborhood Wednesday night. This is the third shooting to occur in the area around SE 51 Street in the past few months. The previous two shootings were deadly. A 9-year-old boy and an 18-year-old...
OKCPD seeks identity of driver in deadly November hit-and-run
The Oklahoma City Police Department is working to identify the suspect who left the scene of a deadly auto-pedestrian incident in late November.
1600kush.com
Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
okcfox.com
Parents warn other families of tainted drugs in Oklahoma after son's fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Through grief an Oklahoma family is sharing the story of their son’s fatal overdose while warning other families about the risks of tainted drugs in the state. Kathrine and Jeff Freeman are turning anger into advocacy. They look through pictures of their only...
thechronicle.news
Two injured in wreck near Fort Cobb
An Elgin teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident early Monday morning near Fort Cobb. Jesse Hefley, 18, was driving east on Caddo County Road 1325 in a 2016 Mazda 3, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The car went off the right side of the road and struck a bridge guardrail, coming to rest in a creek.
Comments / 0