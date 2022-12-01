ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

1st homeowners in Windsor Pond have no regrets 2 decades later

By By CARSON HUGHES
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DdRe_0jTaSTJO00

Robin and Bill Laumann took a bet on St. Peter.

When the couple moved from Albert Lea to their new home on Edgerton Street 20 years ago, there were no houses to speak of in the neighborhood, except their own. Where one would typically see a freshly-mowed lawn along the curb, were dried out fields dusted in sand and dirt. The people passing by weren’t neighbors, but construction crews on their way to build new homes.

For around a year, the Laumanns lived alone in the Windsor Pond neighborhood as the very first residents. While it’s the hope of many a homebuyer to find a quiet neighborhood, living on an empty street can make anyone appreciate some noise.

“When I first moved here I thought ‘What had we done?’ We had a lovely home in Albert Lea at the edge of town, and we had a pod and trees, but when we came here, it was just sand blowing every which way,” Robin recalled. “We were just embedded with sand.”

The retired couple moved to St. Peter to help take care of their grandchildren. Their daughter fell in love with the community after following in Bill’s footsteps and graduating from Gustavus Adolphus College.

So in 2001, the Laumanns began looking for housing in the area, but there weren’t any available homes that could match what they were looking for. That was until they received word of a planned development of a neighborhood of slab homes in St. Peter.

When the couple reached out to local real estate agent Judy Conroy, the development by Valley View Land Company was not yet finalized, but she agreed to take the couple on a tour of a similar slab home neighborhood near Mankato East High School. The Laumann’s liked what they saw and pulled the trigger: becoming the first homeowners on Windsor Pond.

Their bet would soon pay off.

Though the first year was lonely, it wasn’t long until homebuyers took notice of the Windsor Pond development. By 2004, Valley View’s initial slate of 22 single-family lots were mostly under construction or finished.

“They couldn’t build the houses fast enough, and I don’t think a “for sale sign” has stayed up for more than a week,” said Bill.

The development was such a success that Valley View moved forward on an addition of 34 single family lots. Before that second addition finished, Volk Building Inc. (under Windsor Homes, LLC) purchased the remaining undeveloped property and got to work on a third addition.

New homes are still being built in the neighborhood and plans for a fourth addition that would add 12 new lots are on the way. With the construction of the fourth addition, a street extension would connect Windsor Court with Victoria Street, creating a neighborhood loop.

Windsor Pond has become one of the highest valued neighborhoods in the city. The average house on Edgerton Street has an estimated value over $300,000.

Core to the neighborhood’s appeal is its accessibility to seniors. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom patio homes are constructed on flat floorplans, allowing residents to travel from room to room without the need for staircases.

“For senior citizens, these types of homes are what people are looking for,” said Bill. “This one floor has no steps at all anyplace at all in the house.”

“For many years, I felt like we were living in a swanky hotel, because I could just take my laundry and walk out the laundry room just before the garage,” Robin added.

At 20 years in, the Laumanns are happy to call St. Peter home. Their only complaint is that Windsor Pond doesn’t have an actual pond. The hole which was meant to be converted into a pond remains dry. But Bill pointed out that Pheasants Run doesn’t have any pheasants, so they can live without the pond.

“We’ve come a long way from my sandbox,” said Robin. “We just couldn’t speak more highly of this place.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Jasinski: An easy way to learn more about your local property taxes

An easy way to learn more about your local property taxes. In 1988, the Minnesota Legislature approved a new law called “Truth in Taxation”, which aims to improve transparency and accountability in Minnesota’s property tax system. The law requires city and county governments to adopt a proposed levy every September for the forthcoming year, send out notices to residents about how their property taxes will be affected, and then hold a public meeting where these budget and tax issues can be discussed and debated in an open forum, with input from the public.
KEYC

Mankato Civic Center Plaza to close temporarily

City staff will detail the budget and property tax levy plan in a presentation tonight at the regular council meeting. 30+ tables of toys, games, & comics for show at Eagles Club. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ravagers Comics & Collectibles organized the toy display and invited a group of Mankato-based...
MANKATO, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KEYC

Minnesota Department of Transportation: Reduce Drifting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week’s snowstorm was accompanied by high wind at times, which can compound the winter driving challenges. One way MnDOT works to reduce the risk of snow drifting and blowing on the roads is the use of snow fences. It can come in many forms.
MINNESOTA STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

6 of the Best Hotels with a Water Park in Minnesota

Walking around a foreign city, you’re excited and grateful to be in a new place. However, you keep checking your maps to try to find the activities that you had lined up for the day. The Uber hasn’t shown up, you’re a little bit lost, and all you really...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

What are the most-checked-out books at Minnesota libraries? See the list

Minnesota has over 300 libraries but what materials are being checked out the most? We contacted libraries across the state to find out. Evan Frost | MPR News. There are more than 300 library locations in Minnesota for its roughly 5.7 million residents. MPR News asked libraries across the state what their most popular adult and children’s books were, and the answers may surprise you.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Peak wind gusts from Friday Night

A cold front moved through Friday evening, kicking up the winds and ushering in MUCH colder air. Check out some of the peak wind gusts recorded across Minnesota and Iowa. Thankfully, the winds are much calmer Saturday afternoon. You can get the latest on the forecast here: https://www.kimt.com/weather/
MINNESOTA STATE
rjbroadcasting.com

Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction

Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has 11 parcels for sale including rural and lakeshore properties. Properties in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone...
WADENA COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Jonnie Beans: to breakfast and beyond!

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday has that cozy cabin feel, tucked inside a historic building in Waseca. Inside the lower level of the Miller Armstrong building, Kelsey and Lisa instantly felt at home at Jonnie Beans, a family-friendly café that serves breakfast all day.
WASECA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Friday, Nov. 25, a residence on the 300 block of Cannon Street West was broken into and a cell phone was stolen. An individual was arrested in connection to this case. On Saturday, Nov. 26, items were...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
MOORHEAD, MN
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Minnesota

The North Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Washington County, you might just want to visit.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus in St. Paul wastewater highest since July

St. Paul, Minn – The amount of COVID-19 RNA found in St. Paul's wastewater keeps rising.The total viral RNA load entering St. Paul's Metro Plant last week increased by 24% compared to the levels two weeks ago. Additionally, last week's load is 54% higher than it was three weeks ago.As Metropolitan Council cites in their report, this is the highest load of COVID-19 RNA reported since the week of July 5, 2022.According to the report, COVID-19 variant BA.5 constituted 91% of the viral load, and variants BA.4 and BA.2 represented 2% and 7% of the RNA entering Metro Plant last week, respectively.BQ.1 is a subvariant of BA.5, and currently makes up 58% of the viral RNA entering the Metro Plant.The amount of SARS-CoV-2 RNA found in wastewater is indicative of how many individuals are experiencing COVID-19. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
klfdradio.com

Live Well at Home Grants

New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens. Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to support aging Minnesotans.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
152
Followers
410
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

St. Peter Herald has been serving Nicollet County since 1884 and publishes Thursday and online at www.StPeterHerald.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/st_peter_herald/

Comments / 0

Community Policy