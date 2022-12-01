1st homeowners in Windsor Pond have no regrets 2 decades later

Robin and Bill Laumann took a bet on St. Peter.

When the couple moved from Albert Lea to their new home on Edgerton Street 20 years ago, there were no houses to speak of in the neighborhood, except their own. Where one would typically see a freshly-mowed lawn along the curb, were dried out fields dusted in sand and dirt. The people passing by weren’t neighbors, but construction crews on their way to build new homes.

For around a year, the Laumanns lived alone in the Windsor Pond neighborhood as the very first residents. While it’s the hope of many a homebuyer to find a quiet neighborhood, living on an empty street can make anyone appreciate some noise.

“When I first moved here I thought ‘What had we done?’ We had a lovely home in Albert Lea at the edge of town, and we had a pod and trees, but when we came here, it was just sand blowing every which way,” Robin recalled. “We were just embedded with sand.”

The retired couple moved to St. Peter to help take care of their grandchildren. Their daughter fell in love with the community after following in Bill’s footsteps and graduating from Gustavus Adolphus College.

So in 2001, the Laumanns began looking for housing in the area, but there weren’t any available homes that could match what they were looking for. That was until they received word of a planned development of a neighborhood of slab homes in St. Peter.

When the couple reached out to local real estate agent Judy Conroy, the development by Valley View Land Company was not yet finalized, but she agreed to take the couple on a tour of a similar slab home neighborhood near Mankato East High School. The Laumann’s liked what they saw and pulled the trigger: becoming the first homeowners on Windsor Pond.

Their bet would soon pay off.

Though the first year was lonely, it wasn’t long until homebuyers took notice of the Windsor Pond development. By 2004, Valley View’s initial slate of 22 single-family lots were mostly under construction or finished.

“They couldn’t build the houses fast enough, and I don’t think a “for sale sign” has stayed up for more than a week,” said Bill.

The development was such a success that Valley View moved forward on an addition of 34 single family lots. Before that second addition finished, Volk Building Inc. (under Windsor Homes, LLC) purchased the remaining undeveloped property and got to work on a third addition.

New homes are still being built in the neighborhood and plans for a fourth addition that would add 12 new lots are on the way. With the construction of the fourth addition, a street extension would connect Windsor Court with Victoria Street, creating a neighborhood loop.

Windsor Pond has become one of the highest valued neighborhoods in the city. The average house on Edgerton Street has an estimated value over $300,000.

Core to the neighborhood’s appeal is its accessibility to seniors. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom patio homes are constructed on flat floorplans, allowing residents to travel from room to room without the need for staircases.

“For senior citizens, these types of homes are what people are looking for,” said Bill. “This one floor has no steps at all anyplace at all in the house.”

“For many years, I felt like we were living in a swanky hotel, because I could just take my laundry and walk out the laundry room just before the garage,” Robin added.

At 20 years in, the Laumanns are happy to call St. Peter home. Their only complaint is that Windsor Pond doesn’t have an actual pond. The hole which was meant to be converted into a pond remains dry. But Bill pointed out that Pheasants Run doesn’t have any pheasants, so they can live without the pond.

“We’ve come a long way from my sandbox,” said Robin. “We just couldn’t speak more highly of this place.”