Japan, Belgium to cooperate in chip production, development
A newly founded Japanese semiconductor company aiming to revive Japan's chip industry has signed an agreement to collaborate with a Belgian research organization in developing next-generation chips for production in Japan
Chile to sign modernization of bilateral agreement with the EU next week
SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's President Gabriel Boric said Tuesday that the minister of foreign affairs will travel to Brussels at the end of the week to sign a modernization of a bilateral agreement with the European Union.
EU raises concerns over Meta's targeted ad model - WSJ
Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Union regulators have ruled that Meta Platforms' (META.O) Facebook and Instagram should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.
Chinese hackers stole millions worth of U.S. COVID relief money, Secret Service says
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese hackers have stolen tens of millions of dollars worth of U.S. COVID relief benefits since 2020, the Secret Service said on Monday. The Secret Service declined to provide any additional details but confirmed a report by NBC News that said the Chinese hacking team that is reportedly responsible is known within the security research community as APT41 or Winnti.
Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.
Exclusive: Musk’s Neuralink faces federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.
