Ripple: Crypto Lawyer Gives Three Scenarios for Lawsuit Outcome and Potential Impact
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Ripple Will Win as Well as Crypto Industry, David Gokhshtein Predicts
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Larry Kudlow: 'More welfare without work' is the 'radical Democratic battle cry'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow rips Congress's plan to pass the omnibus spending bill in the lame-duck session and warns of the effect it would have on the economy on 'Kudlow.'
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
Algorithm Known for Outpacing Crypto Markets Goes Fully Risk On, Favoring Ethereum, Polygon and One ETH Rival
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing bear market. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s latest data reveals that...
America’s ticking time bomb: $66 trillion in debt that could crash the economy
Wake up, America. That ticking sound you’re hearing is the American debt time bomb that with each passing day is getting precariously close to detonating and crashing the US economy. Businesses, consumers and especially the federal and state governments have become hooked on red ink as if it were crack cocaine. Two factors have fueled this borrowing binge: an era of low interest rates (that’s coming to an end) and falling real wages thanks to the 15% rise in prices of Bidenflation. Let’s review the borrowing up-escalator that accelerated during COVID but hasn’t subsided. The King Kong of borrowing is Uncle Sam....
Chinese hackers stole millions worth of U.S. COVID relief money, Secret Service says
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese hackers have stolen tens of millions of dollars worth of U.S. COVID relief benefits since 2020, the Secret Service said on Monday. The Secret Service declined to provide any additional details but confirmed a report by NBC News that said the Chinese hacking team that is reportedly responsible is known within the security research community as APT41 or Winnti.
$17 Million in APE Locked for Staking, Here's How Attackers Target Your Apecoins
The launch of Apecoin (APE) staking payout program is among the most anticipated events for high-profile DeFi and NFT enthusiasts. Here's how exploiters can access the locked funds and steal them. Stakers' APE tokens are at risk. PeckShield, a top-tier cryptocurrency security provider, explained the scenario that might allow scammers...
Bitkeep Wallet Goes Live With .bayc and Other Blue-Chip NFT Domain Names For Transaction Resolution
December 5th, 2022 - As simplified wallet addresses become more popular within the blockchain space, KEY3.id, a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain is proud to announce that .bayc and other Blue-Chip NFT bound domain names are now supported by BitKeep Wallet. Users who possess .bayc, .mfer,.doodle and other Blue-Chip NFT bound domain names can now use it to access 70 different main chains, with over 220,000 different cryptocurrency assets and to store and manage NFTs.
Sam Bankman-Fried Says He ‘Didn’t Knowingly’ Spend Customer Funds, Calls Billion-Dollar FTX Collapse ‘Pretty Embarassing’
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is admitting fault for the collapse of the crypto exchange weeks after the firm filed for bankruptcy. Speaking during the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the 30-year-old co-founder and ex-CEO says he is to blame for the downfall of the company. “I screwed up....
Ripple vs SEC: Legal Spat Draws Conclusion After 2 Years
The long-running legal spat between Ripple and the SEC and Ripple is drawing close after two years. As the battle entered the final round, both parties involved filed their redacted replies in support of their respective motions for summary judgment on December 2nd. Stuart Alderoty, General Counsel of Ripple, confirmed...
Uncovering the Reasons Behind the Decline of Marriages.
The decline in marriage rates is a headache for society. In this article, we'll explore the reasons behind the decline in marriage rates and what society can do to address the problem. Marriage rates in the United States have been declining for years, and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down. There are several reasons for the decline in marriage rates, both economic and social. The economic reasons for the decline in marriage rates are straightforward. Marriage is an expensive proposition, and with the cost of living rising and wages stagnating, many couples are.
Your job is probably safe, even in a recession. Employees are going to have the upper hand for years.
Fewer young people, immigrants, and older workers could fuel labor shortages for decades, which could mean better pay and job security for workers.
They Worked In Big Tech And Lived The American Dream. Now They Might Be Forced To Leave The Country.
Rohan Patil came to the US from India in 2015 to get a graduate degree in computer science. Patil was “fascinated by America,” he said, and when he got a job in machine learning and research at Amazon two years later, he was elated. “It felt great to...
Programmer Sues over AI that Writes Its Own Code
In June, Microsoft released a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of generating its own computer code. The technology, called Copilot, speeds the work of professional programmers by suggesting ready-made blocks of computer code they could instantly add to their own. Copilot developed its skills by analyzing billions of lines of computer code posted to the internet.
Crypto CEO Predicts More Black Swan-Type Events
According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Swyftx CEO Alex Harper recently warned his company’s employees that the cryptocurrency industry was likely to experience more black swan-type events. As reported by U.Today, Swyftx, one of the main Australian exchanges, announced its most recent string of layoffs. The company fired...
Layoffs sweeping the tech industry hitting visa holders hard
The US employs hundreds of thousands of tech workers who hold H1-B visas. They can stay in the country as long as they keep their jobs. Recent layoffs, however, mean that thousands are now scrambling to find new work, or they will have to leave. KQED's Rachael Myrow reports it's a tough time for visa holders to find a new job.
