The decline in marriage rates is a headache for society. In this article, we'll explore the reasons behind the decline in marriage rates and what society can do to address the problem. Marriage rates in the United States have been declining for years, and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down. There are several reasons for the decline in marriage rates, both economic and social. The economic reasons for the decline in marriage rates are straightforward. Marriage is an expensive proposition, and with the cost of living rising and wages stagnating, many couples are.

17 DAYS AGO