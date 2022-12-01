Read full article on original website
Colchester named UK's unhappiest area, according to new ONS data
Colchester has been named the UK's unhappiest area, according to a new wellbeing survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The ancient Essex town, which was once the former capital of Roman Britain, ranked the lowest in terms of 'happiness', scoring just 6.8 out of 10. Situated on the border with Suffolk, residents said they were generally not satisfied with life in Colchester, compared to those living in neighbouring towns.
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
BBC
'Perfect storm' as thousands face homelessness in Cornwall, St Petroc's says
A homeless charity in Cornwall has said it faces a "perfect storm" of rising demand and strained finances ahead of winter. St Petroc's launched an emergency appeal for support after experiencing record demand for its services. The charity is highlighting the issue through an art project featuring portraits of people...
Time Out Global
The world’s oldest cat lives in London
Guinness World Records has just named the world’s oldest cat, and she lives in London. Flossie the mog is an astonishing 27 years old, which makes her at least 120 in equivalent human years. The poor old girl was left for adoption aged 26 as her previous owner was no longer able to look after her. Luckily, she was given a fresh start when Vicki Green from Orpington took her in. Coincidentally, Green, who has previous experience looking after elderly cats, is also 27, making the two sort-of kindred spirits.
‘The Roding is sacred and has rights’: the hammer-wielding barrister fighting for London’s forgotten river
The last yellow sycamore leaves spin downwards as vast beds of reeds whisper in the wind. An ancient oak stretches huge branches across the glinting water and, for a moment, London’s third biggest river looks as graceful as it did two centuries ago. Then my walk with Paul Powlesland...
BBC
Matt Hancock: I was warned 820,000 in UK could die from Covid
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he was warned 820,000 people in the UK could die from Covid two months before the country went into lockdown. In his new diaries on the pandemic, the MP says in January 2020 he was told by England's chief medical officer the toll was "a reasonable case scenario" if restrictions were not introduced.
BBC
Nottingham maternity review: About 1,000 people get in contact
More than 750 families and over 200 staff have contacted an ongoing review of maternity services in Nottingham. Midwife Donna Ockenden is leading a review into failings by Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. One of the families that fought alongside others for the review to take place said the...
A rogue wave caused a cruise ship tragedy. They occur more often than you think.
A rogue wave crashed into the Viking Polaris cruise ship between Antarctica and Argentina. What are rogue waves and does climate change cause them?
BBC
Griff Rhys Jones's Ipswich show thanks East Anglia's Children's Hospices
A star-studded show has helped say a "big thank you" to a children's hospices charity and those who support it, Griff Rhys Jones said. Bill Bailey and Adam Buxton were among the performers in Happy Christmas Ipswich 3 at the town's Regent Theatre. The show raised £97,000 through ticket sales...
Voices: No coats, no food – schoolchildren have time-travelled to Victorian Britain
The data reads like something from the Great Depression. Or perhaps a Dickens novel.But it’s not. The research published this past week by the Sutton Trust, which I chair, is a snapshot of life in schools in 21st century Britain, and it is one that should shame us all.It paints a picture of how the cost of living crisis is rampaging through the whole of society – but specifically the poorest parts, resulting in children turning up to school hungry, cold and unable to concentrate. Specifically, it outlines how rocketing inflation is holding back the most deprived kids in...
BBC
Newham event remembers Londoners killed by violence
An event in east London has celebrated the lives of more than 20 people who died in tragic circumstances. Sunday's meeting was organised by the family of Jan Mustafa, who was murdered in Newham in 2018. Her killer, a convicted sex offender, also murdered Henriett Szucs and hid the bodies...
BBC
Extra rail services in north Wales on hold after firm goes bust
Plans to increase some rail services in the north Wales border area are "on hold" after the company supplying the trains went into administration. The aim is to provide a twice-hourly service to Liverpool as part of the Welsh government's plans for a North Wales Metro. Vivarail Ltd, the planned...
Hosepipe ban lifted in Yorkshire despite county remaining in drought
A water company which supplies more than five million households is ending the hosepipe ban it introduced at the height of the summer drought.Yorkshire Water said the county is still classified as in drought by the Environment Agency but the ban can be lifted thanks to a wetter than average autumn and the public’s efforts to save water.In July and August, reservoirs across the North of England dropped dramatically following months of record low rainfall, with some reaching unprecedented levels, exposing lost villages and drowned bridges.Thanks to a number of emergency drought schemes, drought permits, increased leakage activity, rainfall, and...
Starmer vows to ‘unbind’ Britain from centre that has ‘not delivered’
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “unbind” Britain from a centre that has “not delivered”, as Labour unveiled its blueprint for political and economic devolution.The party’s leader claimed people are being held back by a “broken model” that “hoards power in Westminster”, with the country “crying out for a new approach”.Speaking at the launch of the report of Labour’s commission on the UK’s future, headed by ex-premier Gordon Brown, Sir Keir said he sympathised with the sentiments of those who voted to leave the EU, despite once backing remain himself.“They wanted more control over their lives, more control over their country,”...
BBC
Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow
The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
BBC
Kirklees: Rising costs blamed for sport and leisure centre closures
Several sport and leisure facilities in part of West Yorkshire are to be temporarily closed due to rising costs. Batley Baths and Recreation Centre, Deighton Sports Arena and the swimming pool at Colne Valley Leisure Centre are to close their doors on 16 December. Operator Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) said...
UK coastguard to receive legal training for inquest into Channel deaths
Course aims to help staff defend actions at future inquiry into how at least 27 people died last year
BBC
Humber ports traffic surpasses pre-pandemic levels - ABP
Trade through the Humber ports has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, in part due to hauliers seeking to avoid delays like those seen in Dover, bosses say. Dafydd Williams, of Associated British Ports (ABP), said they were seeing "really strong volumes of goods" being moved through its terminals. Speaking to BBC Radio...
BBC
Cranes fledge young on Suffolk coast for the first time
Two cranes have become the first ever recorded pair to fledge young on the Suffolk coast, a wildlife charity said. The RSPB said the birds successfully raised two chicks at its relatively new Snape Wetlands Nature Reserve. It said it was a great achievement and it hoped it "kick starts"...
