WTRF

Gloomy Weather Settles into the OH Valley

Following sunshine and warming temperatures into the 50’s yesterday, we keep the 50’s but gloomy and wet weather settles in throughout the next 7-10 days. Tuesday: Light scattered showers throughout the day today, but mainly for the late morning through the evening. Otherwise expect cloudy skies with drizzle and our high temperatures later on this evening in the mid 50’s.
Miss West Virginia promotes agriculture and competes for Miss America

(WTRF) — A West Virginia University alumna will compete in the Miss America contest after winning Miss West Virginia 2022 using her agriculture background as both her talent and social impact initiative. Martinsburg native Elizabeth Lynch graduated in May 2022 from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and...
MARTINSBURG, WV

