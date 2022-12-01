Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Gloomy Weather Settles into the OH Valley
Following sunshine and warming temperatures into the 50’s yesterday, we keep the 50’s but gloomy and wet weather settles in throughout the next 7-10 days. Tuesday: Light scattered showers throughout the day today, but mainly for the late morning through the evening. Otherwise expect cloudy skies with drizzle and our high temperatures later on this evening in the mid 50’s.
WTRF
Gov. Justice announces lifetime hunter and anglers license giveaway during December
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced on December 2, that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s lifetime license giveaway is back for the fourth year. Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping, or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered into the drawing.
WTRF
Miss West Virginia promotes agriculture and competes for Miss America
(WTRF) — A West Virginia University alumna will compete in the Miss America contest after winning Miss West Virginia 2022 using her agriculture background as both her talent and social impact initiative. Martinsburg native Elizabeth Lynch graduated in May 2022 from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and...
WTRF
WV Attorney General joins other states asking UPS and FedEx to clarify policies to track firearm sales
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 17 other state attorneys general are asking major shipping companies to clarify new policies that allow them to track firearm sales with unprecedented specificity and bypass warrant requirements to share that information with federal agencies. Reports indicate that...
WTRF
Man slaps police horse, gets arrested saying he didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to hit the horse
NATIONAL (WTRF) – Police witnessed a man slapping a police horse on the behind Saturday, according to WFLA. The officer who witnessed the incident was riding his own police horse and saw 27-year-old Alisha Lalani walk behind his partner, who was on the police horse in question. Lalani opened his hand and slapped his partner’s horse behind.
