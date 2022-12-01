Read full article on original website
Bowman, Henderson in runoff for City Council District G seat
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another opportunity to have your voice heard in Shreveport city government is coming up Saturday. One of the races on the ballot in Shreveport is a runoff in District G. It covers the western most part of the Shreveport city limits. The runoff election will be between...
Improving weather for this afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - A warm front was bisecting the ArkLaTex during the mid morning on this Monday. South of the boundary, it was in the 60s-70s. North...temperatures were in the 40s-50s. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar showed spotty showers over northern sections near the warm front. Patchy drizzle and...
Dense Fog Advisory issued
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for southeast Oklahoma and south Arkansas until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. This area includes McCurtain county in Oklahoma plus Sevier, Little River, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada and Ouachita counties in southern Arkansas. The visibility is near zero...
Nebraska reports 14th case of bird flu
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has reported another case of bird flu. The case, in Knox County, was in a small backyard flock consisting of both chickens and waterfowl. There were fewer than 10 birds affected. The department said in a news release that the birds have already been destroyed...
McCullough continues as state association secretary
Indiana County Treasurer Kimberly McCullough continues a role she has had since January, first as interim secretary and then as permanent secretary of the Pennsylvania State Association of Treasurers. The association announced that McCullough, who was selected to be interim secretary in January, became the permanent secretary when the association...
Texas Secretary of State John Scott announces resignation
Texas’ top elections official will step down at the end of the year, according to a release from the Texas Secretary of State Press Office. On Monday, Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced that he will resign from office at the end of the year to return to his private legal practice.
Amid new bickering, BESE to consider learning standards up to age 5
BATON ROUGE, La. - Controversy continues to bubble around proposed learning standards for Louisiana's youngest children and whether they will pave the way for talks on racism and other volatile topics. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which approved new benchmarks 8-2 in August, is set to tackle...
German robotics firm plans Georgia plant, but incentives remain unknown
(The Center Square) — A global cable and robotic machinery manufacturer plans to spend more than $30 million to build a new Cherokee County manufacturing facility, but it’s unclear whether Georgia taxpayers will be on the hook for any incentives. Becker Robotic Equipment, based in Dülmen, Germany, said...
$1 Million Mega Millions Prize Still Unclaimed After 3 Months
CLIVE — A $1 million Mega Millions prize that remains unclaimed in Ames is approaching its three-month mark. The Iowa Lottery is reminding players to double-check their tickets. Seven other prizes ranging from $10,000 up to $250,000 also are unclaimed in Iowa. The $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket was...
Texas Sees the 15th Largest Increase in Fair Market Rent in the U.S.
After slowing down in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. rental housing market has more than rebounded. As the housing market boomed, so did the rental market. Rents have risen sharply as demand has grown and supply remains constrained across much of the country. And even as housing prices have cooled in recent months, rents are still going up.
DeSoto Police Jury rescinds redistricting plan amid lawsuit threat
MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish police jurors voted unanimously Monday night to rescind a redistricting plan approved earlier this year. But the vote is not admission there is anything wrong with the plan, President Ernel Jones said. Police jurors worked hard and reviewed all laws related to redrawing the...
Another $12.68 Million Added to Wyoming Unclaimed Property Pot
Those looking for some extra spending money this holiday season are encouraged to visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if they are entitled to any of the $106.8 million owed to residents and former residents of the State. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office has received more than...
Winnebago Tribe receives EPA grant to monitor air pollution
WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday announced the award of a $266,064 grant to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska for a community air pollution monitoring project. The grant money will be used to improve the tribe’s capacity to address air quality by installing equipment to monitor...
Barger asks for hand recount in Nebraska District 26 race; Evnen says he'll use machine tabulator only
Russ Barger, who lost to George Dungan III in the legislative race representing northeast Lincoln, filed a petition with the Nebraska Secretary of State last week asking the election be recounted. But the request — that the District 26 race be recounted by hand rather than by machine — was...
With new Democratic leadership next year, what long-inert legislation will now pass?
It has been decades since Michigan Democrats have been able to fully enact their legislative priorities. That could change next month as the 102nd Legislature comes to order. Following Democrats’ historic victories on Nov. 8 — which included winning both the House and Senate and a sweep of statewide offices — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incoming leaders are now considering a laundry list of legislative actions, from labor rights and environmental protections to civil rights and abortion care, that could finally become law without GOP obstruction.
Surge in flu cases leads to shortage of flu meds in Lincoln, elsewhere
Flu cases have surged over the past couple of weeks in Nebraska. For the week ending Nov. 26, Nebraska recorded 1,875 flu cases, bringing the total so far this year to more than 4,200. The statewide positivity rate for influenza tests was 26.8% the week ending Nov. 26, up from 9.1% the previous week.
McMaster blocks TikTok on state devices
COLUMBIA – S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday took action to block access to the social media platform TikTok from all state government electronic devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration. The governor made the request in a letter to South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director...
A man sued St. Louis County over his right to panhandle. Now the fight’s in Des Peres.
DES PERES — Almost two years ago, a homeless man sued St. Louis County over panhandling laws and won. Now he's defending himself again, this time in a West County suburb. Robert Fernandez believes asking for money along the road is his constitutional right. He regularly seeks donations near the West County Center mall — and has no plans to stop.
Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
Pennsylvania announces broadband plan for how to spend almost $400 million
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is moving forward with expanding broadband across the commonwealth, and a new plan details how state officials will judge success. The Pennsylvania Broadband Authority laid out its goals in a report, its focus on broadband infrastructure and availability, digital equity, device and tech access, and digital literacy.
