Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Tennessee Titans firing GM Jon Robinson following loss to Eagles, AJ Brown
Tennessee Titans are firing general manager Jon Robinson, the team announced Tuesday. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans firing GM Jon Robinson following loss to Eagles, AJ Brown
49ers' fortunes now rest on right arm of rookie Brock Purdy
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The challenge facing the San Francisco 49ers after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending foot injury is all too familiar. The hope in San Francisco is a more talented roster will be enough to help carry fearless rookie Brock Purdy the rest of the way.
Dolphins at Bills highlights 3-game Week 15 Saturday slate
The NFL will feature three current division leaders playing on Saturday, Dec. 17, and highlighted by the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins in a prime-time showdown that could go far in determining who wins the AFC East. The three-game Week 15 Saturday slate announced on Monday will open with...
Randy Moss Says He Didn’t Attend Tennessee Because of Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning‘s tardiness in college cost the Tennessee Volunteers one of the best wide receivers ever to play the game.... The post Randy Moss Says He Didn’t Attend Tennessee Because of Peyton Manning appeared first on Outsider.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Analysis: In the NBA, 100 points no longer assures anything
If the NBA has a magic number, it’s 100. Wilt Chamberlain’s single-game scoring record. A perfect shooting percentage. And the rule pretty much seemed to be that if a team scored 100 points in a game, it probably was going to walk off the floor as a winner.
Rookie Nembhard has 31, leads Pacers past Warriors, 112-104
SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard outshined the Splash Brothers on their home court. Nembhard scored a season-high 31 points and added 13 assists and eight rebounds to lead the undermanned Indiana Pacers to a 112-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.
Former B's coach Cassidy wins; Boston's home streak ends
BOSTON (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights made former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy’s return a success on Reilly Smith’s score in the fifth round of the shootout, beating the Bruins 4-3 to end their NHL-record for home victories to open a season at 14 games on Monday night.
