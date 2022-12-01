ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Citrus County Chronicle

49ers' fortunes now rest on right arm of rookie Brock Purdy

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The challenge facing the San Francisco 49ers after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending foot injury is all too familiar. The hope in San Francisco is a more talented roster will be enough to help carry fearless rookie Brock Purdy the rest of the way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Dolphins at Bills highlights 3-game Week 15 Saturday slate

The NFL will feature three current division leaders playing on Saturday, Dec. 17, and highlighted by the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins in a prime-time showdown that could go far in determining who wins the AFC East. The three-game Week 15 Saturday slate announced on Monday will open with...
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
Citrus County Chronicle

Analysis: In the NBA, 100 points no longer assures anything

If the NBA has a magic number, it’s 100. Wilt Chamberlain’s single-game scoring record. A perfect shooting percentage. And the rule pretty much seemed to be that if a team scored 100 points in a game, it probably was going to walk off the floor as a winner.
Citrus County Chronicle

Rookie Nembhard has 31, leads Pacers past Warriors, 112-104

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard outshined the Splash Brothers on their home court. Nembhard scored a season-high 31 points and added 13 assists and eight rebounds to lead the undermanned Indiana Pacers to a 112-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Citrus County Chronicle

Former B's coach Cassidy wins; Boston's home streak ends

BOSTON (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights made former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy’s return a success on Reilly Smith’s score in the fifth round of the shootout, beating the Bruins 4-3 to end their NHL-record for home victories to open a season at 14 games on Monday night.
BOSTON, MA

