Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
brides.com
The Most Romantic Hotels in Washington, D.C.
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you host kings, queens, ambassadors, and other visiting dignitaries, you get pretty good at hospitality, and Washington, D.C., has long been a world leader in top-notch luxury accommodations. The city’s best hotels provide privacy, spacious suites, panoramic views of the city and Potomac River, and proximity to the capital’s most famous landmarks. From iconic properties that have hosted heads of state to new accommodations that reveal D.C.’s modern spirit, the eight venues on our list will let you spend quality time with your partner and explore the city's many sights.
ffxnow.com
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
WTOP
DC tries to lure more people back to downtown
Foot traffic in D.C.’s downtown and Golden Triangle areas is better than it was in 2020 but it’s still far below pre-pandemic levels. City officials are now looking for ways to bring customers back to struggling retail businesses that depended heavily on office workers. About one fifth of...
nomadlawyer.org
Silver Spring: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland. Located just outside of Washington, DC, Silver Spring is a fast-growing community. This quaint town is a great place for a weekend getaway with friends or family. It offers a diverse mix of housing, dining, entertainment, and retail. It is the...
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
arlnow.com
Here’s what an AI had to say about the Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola proposal
(Updated at 10:35 a.m.) The proposal to build a Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola remains just a gleam in the eye of aerial lift transport fans and Georgetown business owners. But it has captured the imagination of Arlington residents to a degree few issues have. With interest in the gondola far from fading...
popville.com
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 12/1-12/4: Holiday Boat Parade, City Ridge Tree Lighting Festival, and Alexandria’s Biggest Holiday Weekend
Jump-start the new month with seasonal good vibes at a holiday boat parade or winter festival. District’s Holiday Boat Parade. At the 30th annual District Holiday Boat Parade this weekend, you can watch a parade of more than 60 bedazzled boats float along the Washington Channel. The merriment will continue at The Wharf with Santa picture time, face painting, ornament decorating, balloon-animal making, winter drink samples, live music, and a fireworks finale (Sat, free, The Wharf).
mocoshow.com
Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location
Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
Hoya
WMATA Installs Gates to Reduce Fare Evasion
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) rolled out prototype faregates Nov. 17 to make it harder for riders to evade Metro fares. WMATA installed two types of new gates at the Fort Totten station as part of an effort to make up for tens of millions of dollars of lost revenue from fare evasion this fiscal year. Half of the new faregates feature saloon-style doors that rise higher than the previous barriers, and the other half include rounded additions to the sides of the gates to prevent riders from using their hands to push up and over the barrier.
popville.com
“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”
“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
umd.edu
Tiny Terps Teach Big Lessons
University of Maryland students are accustomed to seeing larger-than-life Testudos, whether bronze statues or furry mascots. Now a few Terrapins are holding real terrapins, and finding they fit in the palm of their hands—though they’re not content to stay there. The walnut-sized hatchlings are incredibly squirmy and dexterous,...
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power line
On Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Montgomery Village, a northern suburb of Gaithersburg, Md, crashed into an electric transmission tower in Maryland on Sunday evening at around 5:30 p.m. ET.
actionnews5.com
Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
kentuckytoday.com
Protestors disrupt pro-life banquet with obscene outbursts
ARLINGTON, Va. (BP) – A crisis pregnancy care center in Washington is reconsidering its admission policy after a group who registered as church members erupted in profanity-laced outbursts at a fundraising dinner Dec. 1. “These people that were there actually signed up to come,” Janet Durig, executive director of...
WJLA
DC's most expensive sandwich: Find out how much it costs and where you can dig in
Joy by Seven Reasons Executive Chef Jose Ignacio "Nacho" Usech shared their brand new brunch menu on Good Morning Washington with Eileen and Kidd. Kidd took a bite out of their $65 Colossal Short Rib Sandwich. Find out more about this sandwich and other tasty brunch dishes at Joy by Seven Reasons.
basketballnews.com
Lonny Baxter, Byron Mouton have high praise for Maryland Terps
Over the past few seasons, the talk around the DMV in regards to the Maryland Terrapins has been an abundance of criticism, frustration and disappointment. It seemed as though Maryland basketball as a whole had lost its luster. Even the Xfinity Center wasn't the same — it was no longer an electric atmosphere.
247Sports
Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced
Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball makes big jump in AP Poll, in elite territory in new NET rankings
Maryland basketball's unexpected rise continued Monday, when the Terps landed at No. 13 in the new AP College Basketball Poll. That's nine spots higher than last week's ranking for Kevin Willard's team, thanks to its 71-67 win Friday over then-No. 16 Illinois. Maryland also landed at No. 6 in the first edition of the NCAA's NET rankings, the analytics tool used in part to select and seed the NCAA Tournament field.
