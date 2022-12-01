ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3 undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2022 boxing match

By Daniel Yanofsky
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

What's next for Derek Chisora? Five options for War after Tyson Fury trilogy defeat

Derek Chisora lost to Tyson Fury yet again on Saturday night, with the popular veteran British heavyweight seeing his improbable shot at the WBC title go exactly as expected. Chisora made no bones over this being an attractive payday for him at 38 years of age against a supreme champion who had already beaten him comfortably twice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy