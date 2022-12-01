ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges

A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Missouri man admits 26-year Social Security fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 62-year-old Missouri man has admitted that he cashed his mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years after her death. Reginald Bagley, of Dellwood, pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money belonging to the United States. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in eastern Missouri said in a news release that Bagley did not report his mother’s death in March 1994 to the Social Security Administration. He set up a bank account in 1998 to directly deposit her benefits, and the bank statements went to Bagley’s home. The scheme ended in 2020 when the Social Security Administration tried to reach Bagley’s mother because she was not using her Medicare benefits. Bagley stole $197,329 in Social Security benefits.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas man receives over five years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
Woman gets jail time, has to repay $357K in pandemic loan fraud

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Louis County woman has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay more than $350,000 in pandemic loan fraud. Rose Ann Shaw, 65, was sentenced to two years in prison after fraudulently getting $357,000 from Paycheck Protection Program(PPP) loans that were put in place to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri said Shaw lied about employee numbers and payroll in three separate loan applications.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Feds arrest former Miami Congressman Rep. David Rivera

MIAMI - Law enforcement officers arrested former Miami Congressman David Rivera Monday in Atlanta, Georgia, where he made his initial court appearance before a federal magistrate judge.  On November 16, 2022, Rivera was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in the Southern District of Florida.Rivera and a codefendant are accused of acting as an unregistered agent of Venezuela while Rivera was running for office in the Florida state legislature. He allegedly violated FARA by lobbying politicians and others for the normalization of relations with Venezuela in 2017, which included working on a legal dispute with a US oil company and against...
MIAMI, FL
State of Missouri releases November 2022 General Revenue Report

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for November 2022 grew 4.8 percent compared to those for November 2021, from $965.5 million last year to $1.01 billion this year. Net general revenue collections for the 2022 fiscal year-to-date increased 14.5 percent compared to November 2021, from...
MISSOURI STATE
3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl

Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
Missouri Secretary of State hosts lawmakers and educators in retreat coving childhood development in key areas

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft welcomed several Missouri lawmakers and educators at the annual Hunt Institute Legislative Retreat on Education last week at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. The two-day retreat took place on December 1-2 and covered several topics such as early childhood education, school effectiveness, accountability, and improvement.
MISSOURI STATE

