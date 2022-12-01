Read full article on original website
Fentanyl dealer known as 'Drug Llama' wants out of federal pen
A woman who called herself "the Drug Llama" apologized late Friday for selling the fentanyl that killed one of her customers.
kttn.com
Audio: Another pay raise could be on the horizon for Missouri state workers
(Missourinet) – Governor Parson is expected to ask the Missouri Legislature for a state worker pay increase in his next state budget proposal. Missouri has one of the lowest-paid state workforces in the nation. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox mentioned the governor’s plans in a court hearing.
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
kttn.com
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges
A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
abc17news.com
Missouri man admits 26-year Social Security fraud
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 62-year-old Missouri man has admitted that he cashed his mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years after her death. Reginald Bagley, of Dellwood, pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money belonging to the United States. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in eastern Missouri said in a news release that Bagley did not report his mother’s death in March 1994 to the Social Security Administration. He set up a bank account in 1998 to directly deposit her benefits, and the bank statements went to Bagley’s home. The scheme ended in 2020 when the Social Security Administration tried to reach Bagley’s mother because she was not using her Medicare benefits. Bagley stole $197,329 in Social Security benefits.
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty in Missouri federal court
The woman charged in the deadly kidnapping of a pregnant Arkansas woman appeared in federal court in Missouri and entered a plea of not guilty.
Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas man receives over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
abc17news.com
Woman gets jail time, has to repay $357K in pandemic loan fraud
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Louis County woman has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay more than $350,000 in pandemic loan fraud. Rose Ann Shaw, 65, was sentenced to two years in prison after fraudulently getting $357,000 from Paycheck Protection Program(PPP) loans that were put in place to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri said Shaw lied about employee numbers and payroll in three separate loan applications.
Here's what happens when Missouri's Amendment 3 goes into effect Thursday
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Staff stocked the shelves at Florissant's Feel State Dispensary Monday, something they'll likely do a lot more when they make changes for recreational, adult use. "A couple of extra registers, a little more technology, and more cannabis, of course," Feel State General Manager Nick Wegman says...
kttn.com
Missouri health system facing potential “Tripledemic” amid staffing challenges
As winter looms in Missouri, health officials are expressing concern over the potential for three viruses to impact facilities. This season has already seen an early spike in flu cases – and widespread impact among children from Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. The potential for another COVID spike to...
Feds arrest former Miami Congressman Rep. David Rivera
MIAMI - Law enforcement officers arrested former Miami Congressman David Rivera Monday in Atlanta, Georgia, where he made his initial court appearance before a federal magistrate judge. On November 16, 2022, Rivera was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in the Southern District of Florida.Rivera and a codefendant are accused of acting as an unregistered agent of Venezuela while Rivera was running for office in the Florida state legislature. He allegedly violated FARA by lobbying politicians and others for the normalization of relations with Venezuela in 2017, which included working on a legal dispute with a US oil company and against...
$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties
Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
kttn.com
State of Missouri releases November 2022 General Revenue Report
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for November 2022 grew 4.8 percent compared to those for November 2021, from $965.5 million last year to $1.01 billion this year. Net general revenue collections for the 2022 fiscal year-to-date increased 14.5 percent compared to November 2021, from...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri Public Defender system estimated to get millions annually from recreational marijuana proceeds
(Missourinet) – Due to the passage of recreational marijuana, the Missouri Public Defender System will get part of the tax proceeds. In a court hearing, Director Mary Fox explains how much her office could get. Fox said the System is not spending any funding yet as a result of...
Missouri Has $6 Billion Budget Surplus Should We Use It To Widen I-70?
Here's some news. Missouri has a $6 billion dollar budget surplus, and one lawmaker thinks the State shouldn't sit on the cash but put some of it into widening Interstate 70 to three or four lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. This is according to a report from KOMU 8 TV. What do you think, would that be a good idea?
2 St. Louis Aldermen propose solutions after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS — It's been another violent weekend in the St. Louis area. Police say three people were shot and killed in St. Louis and a fourth was killed in St. Louis County this weekend. With a victim as young as 14 years old, St. Louis Aldermen are looking...
FOX2now.com
3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl
Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
kttn.com
Missouri Secretary of State hosts lawmakers and educators in retreat coving childhood development in key areas
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft welcomed several Missouri lawmakers and educators at the annual Hunt Institute Legislative Retreat on Education last week at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. The two-day retreat took place on December 1-2 and covered several topics such as early childhood education, school effectiveness, accountability, and improvement.
KMOV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
