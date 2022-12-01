Read full article on original website
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion Sanders encourages Colorado players to transfer in first team meeting: ‘I’m bringing my luggage with me’
During his first meeting as head coach, Deion Sanders encouraged members of his team to enter the NCAA transfer portal to make room for the players he’ll be bringing with him to Colorado including his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
atozsports.com
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
First Coast Varsity Weekly: UNC's Avery Patterson scores in NCAA women's soccer final
Avery Patterson joined a historic soccer club on Monday night. Her effort didn't end in victory, but the former Bolles midfielder scored twice in the NCAA women's soccer championship for North Carolina in a wild 3-2 overtime loss to UCLA. Patterson tallied a go-ahead header in the 58th minute and...
WGMD Radio
Lightning strike survivors organization blasts former NFL QB Drew Brees, calls commercial ‘disgusting’
A commercial featuring former NFL quarterback Drew Brees has prompted outrage among a lightning strike victims group. The advertisement showed Brees seemingly being struck by lightning as part of a promotion with gambling company PointsBet. Lightning Strike and Electric Shock Survivors International, an organization that seeks to help those impacted...
