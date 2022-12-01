Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Juwi acquires controlling stake in Italian solar PV developer
German solar developer Juwi, through its Italian subsidiary Juwi Energie Rinnovabili, has acquired 70% shares in Italian developer GEMdev, consolidating its presence in Italy. With a targeted development pipeline of 700MW within the next five years, the Italian developer focuses on greenfield solar PV projects – both conventional and agrivoltaics – in the North of Italy.
PV Tech
Shuangliang Eco-Energy plans 50GW ingot pulling project
Shuangliang Eco-Energy is planning to set up a new wholly owned subsidiary, Shuangliang New Silicon Materials (Baotou), to invest in and build a mono silicon ingot pulling project with an annual output of 50GW. The project will be located adjacent to Shuangliang Silicon Materials’ mono silicon project site in the...
PV Tech
Amazon expands Indian renewables footprint with 300MW of solar-wind hybrid projects
Amazon has expanded its renewable energy presence in India with two solar-wind hybrid projects to be developed in partnership with Vibrant Energy, a subsidiary of Macquarie Green Investment Group. To be located in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, the projects will total 300MW of capacity. Amazon said...
PV Tech
Plenitude expands portfolio in Italy and Spain with acquisition of PLT
Plenitude, the renewables subsidiary of oil company Eni, has announced the acquisition of fellow Italian renewable energy company PLT and its assets. The deal will see Plenitude expand its presence and portfolio in Italy and Spain. PLT owns 400MW of wind and solar capacity in Italy, and 1.2GW worth of projects under development in Spain, with 60% in an advanced development stage. The company will also transfer its 90,000 Italian retail customers to Plenitude.
