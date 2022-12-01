SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Arable today announced the next generation of its award-winning crop intelligence solution. Powered by the all-new Arable Mark 3 in-field sensing device, the solution now includes contextualized crop imagery via Arable Vision. These innovations break new ground in how data can be used to optimize and advance agriculture around the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005042/en/ At the heart of Arable’s next-generation crop intelligence platform is the all-new Arable Mark 3, an in-field sensing and communication device that uniquely measures the weather, plant, soil and irrigation flow all in one simple, reliable system. (Graphic: Business Wire)

