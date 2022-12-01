ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

25 SKOL's of Christmas: Vikings select Randy Moss

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gs6kx_0jTaIjhW00

Welcome to the 25 SKOL’s of Christmas!

In a similar vein to how Freeform has done the 25 days of Christmas, we will look back at different moments in Vikings history to bring a little extra joy to you this holiday season.

It’s that simple. The holidays can be a trying time for some people and we want to put a smile on people’s faces by reminiscing about some truly joyous times in Vikings history.

On the first SKOL of Christmas, the Vikings gave to me: Randy Moss in the NFL draft.

We all know the story with Moss. He was never overlooked based on talent, but rather his off-the-field issues. Things were well documented, including getting dismissed by Bobby Bowden at Florida State. His talent could have had him in the top five of the 1998 NFL draft, but the issues he had crushed his draft stock.

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones had told Moss they were going to select him but they passed and took pass rusher Greg Ellis out of of North Carolina instead. That led to the infamous Thanksgiving day game where he torched the Cowboys for 163 yards and three touchdowns on three catches.

The Vikings were in an interesting spot at the time. If they didn’t come back from a 19-3 deficit and beat the New York Giants in the 1997 wild card game, head coach Dennis Green likely gets fired after a turbulent season that saw his book get released and trash ownership.

Green saw something in the young Moss and thought that he could take a receiving corps that had two 1,000-yard receivers in Cris Carter and Jake Reed to a new level. Green also thought that they had the support system to help him get there and, as Moss put it, fit in.

Once he joined the Vikings, the rest is history. He changed things for the Vikings, including being the catalyst for not only two NFC Championship Game appearances in his first three years, but also the best scoring offense in NFL history to that point in 1998.

Probably the most impressive accomplishment for Moss was that the Green Bay Packers drafted defensive backs with their first three draft picks (Antuan Edwards, Mike McKenzie, Fred Vinson) and he changed the game completely.

Even though his time was short-lived with the Vikings only appearing in 113 games, he arguably saved Vikings’ football as the team never had a blacked-out game again. He also made a lot of those in my generation Vikings fans for life and brought a special kind of joy to the fanbase that we haven’t seen since.

Sit back and enjoy the joyful memories that Moss brought us, and also enjoy a nearly 10-minute clip of Moss catching 40+ yard touchdown passes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady threw the latest game-winning TD of his career and NFL fans were in awe of the ‘GOAT’

Tom Brady has been a professional quarterback for almost 23 seasons in the NFL. Just when you think he’s accomplished everything — the Super Bowls, the MVPs, the seemingly other countless individual statistical milestones of perhaps the greatest quarterback in pro football history — he’s still got some new tricks up his sleeve. Especially in the clutch.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones revealed why Ezekiel Elliott didn't start for the first time in his Cowboys career

It’s not how you start — or in this case, don’t start — but how you finish, right?. When Ezekiel Elliott has been healthy for the Dallas Cowboys, he’s started. That didn’t happen on Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts. Fans wondered: Is this is a sign that he’s now the 1B to Tony Pollard’s 1A? The beginning of the end of his Cowboys career?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doug Pederson defends DC Mike Caldwell after defensive fiasco

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense didn’t do anything well Sunday against the Detroit Lions. It forced no turnovers, no punts, and allowed the Lions to score points on all of their offensive drives before Detroit kneeled out the clock on its last possession. There was plenty of criticism to go around after the Jaguars’ 40-14 loss and Mike Caldwell was at the center of it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 13: Former Vols' stats

Week 13 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded. The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Week 14 games will be contested Dec. 8-12. Each week, Vols Wire looks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay shares hilarious admission about Michael Hoecht

Michael Hoecht had only played 15 defensive snaps before Week 12, and it’s not because he was hurt. He never played more than five snaps in a game prior to the Rams’ game against the Chiefs, but after the team cut Justin Hollins, Hoecht got an opportunity to play outside linebacker instead of his traditional position of defensive tackle.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where the Bears are slated to pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL draft after Week 13

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-10 through the first 13 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst schedules, they’ve already won this season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy