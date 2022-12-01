ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mark Turgeon speaks publicly for first time since abrupt Maryland departure

It's been a year and a day since Mark Turgeon's abrupt departure from Maryland, and the former Terps coach spoke publicly for the first time this weekend. Turgeon, who'd gone the whole year without making any comments beyond a few canned quotes in a press release when he stepped down eight games into last season, talked a bit to a website in Topeka, Kansas, where he was inducted into his high school's Hall of Fame on Saturday.
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

Big Ten Head Coach Getting Mentioned For Louisville Job

The NCAA football coaching carousel spun again this weekend as it was announced that Scott Satterfield would be leaving Louisville to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. With Satterfield out, a top Big Ten coach could be the top target to replace him. On Monday, Purdue head coach Jeff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Ohio State Veteran Player Announces He Will Transfer

A second Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal. Hours after true freshman safety Jaylen Johnson entered the portal, senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell joined him. He released a statement via Twitter thanking the program for everything it has done for him. Mitchell still has one year of eligibility...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP

Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

VMI announces former Penn State assistant as next head coach

Virginia Military Institute has tapped an experienced B1G assistant and analyst for the head coaching position. The school announced the hiring of Danny Rocco, an experienced coach and analyst who was most recently serving as a Senior Defensive Analyst with Penn State. Speaking to the press about his hiring, Rocco...
LEXINGTON, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU predicted to flip three-star Cincinnati commit

Life comes at you fast, especially if you are one of the best high school football players in the country. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers offered 2023 three-star tight end Jackson McGohan on Nov. 29th. Four days after being offered by LSU, it has been predicted to flip the talented athlete from his commitment to Cincinnati to come to the Bayou and don the purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy