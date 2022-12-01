Read full article on original website
Report: UC Guard Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot, Bryant Missing Six Players
The Bearcats face the Bulldogs at noon ET on Sunday.
247Sports
Mark Turgeon speaks publicly for first time since abrupt Maryland departure
It's been a year and a day since Mark Turgeon's abrupt departure from Maryland, and the former Terps coach spoke publicly for the first time this weekend. Turgeon, who'd gone the whole year without making any comments beyond a few canned quotes in a press release when he stepped down eight games into last season, talked a bit to a website in Topeka, Kansas, where he was inducted into his high school's Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Look: Luke Fickell Makes First Significant Decision At Wisconsin
After several reports that Wisconsin's new hire Luke Fickell may look to go in a different direction on the defensive side of the ball, it appears Jim Leonhard's job in Madison will remain intact. Per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the Badgers legend turned DC and interim head...
Big Ten Head Coach Getting Mentioned For Louisville Job
The NCAA football coaching carousel spun again this weekend as it was announced that Scott Satterfield would be leaving Louisville to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. With Satterfield out, a top Big Ten coach could be the top target to replace him. On Monday, Purdue head coach Jeff...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Ja Morant Has Been Fined $35,000
The NBA announced that they have fined Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant for an incident that took place during their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bearcats Head Coach Scott Satterfield’s Contract Details Revealed
The coach is making a pretty penny on his first deal at UC.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Transfer Portal Tracker: Pair of LSU Players Enter Portal, Offer Dished Out
Transfer portal season is in full swing as hundreds of players have announced the departure from their current schools. For LSU, two players have officially entered their name in the portal. Despite the pair of Tigers announcing they would take their talent elsewhere during the offseason, their names are now...
Ohio State Veteran Player Announces He Will Transfer
A second Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal. Hours after true freshman safety Jaylen Johnson entered the portal, senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell joined him. He released a statement via Twitter thanking the program for everything it has done for him. Mitchell still has one year of eligibility...
Report: Bearcats Offered Head Football Coaching Position
Cincinnati is narrowing in on its next head coach.
Sean Lewis reportedly set to join Coach Prime in Boulder as offensive coordinator
The Coach Prime effect is in full force. Deion Sanders has convinced highly respected Kent State head coach Sean Lewis to move to Colorado to serve as the Buffaloes offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Lewis, who was on BuffStampede.com's Hot Board 2.0 list as a potential head coaching...
atozsports.com
The NFL made a major mistake on Monday and it involves the Cincinnati Bengals
The NFL made a major mistake on Monday and it involves the Cincinnati Bengals. On Monday, the NFL announced that the week 15 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants is being moved from the 4 PM ET time slot to the 8:20 PM ET time slot (Sunday Night Football on ESPN).
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP
Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
Bengals defensive player flopped with ‘injury,’ but everyone knew it was a charade
This was something you’d expect to see during the World Cup, not during the Chiefs-Bengals game.
saturdaytradition.com
VMI announces former Penn State assistant as next head coach
Virginia Military Institute has tapped an experienced B1G assistant and analyst for the head coaching position. The school announced the hiring of Danny Rocco, an experienced coach and analyst who was most recently serving as a Senior Defensive Analyst with Penn State. Speaking to the press about his hiring, Rocco...
LSU predicted to flip three-star Cincinnati commit
Life comes at you fast, especially if you are one of the best high school football players in the country. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers offered 2023 three-star tight end Jackson McGohan on Nov. 29th. Four days after being offered by LSU, it has been predicted to flip the talented athlete from his commitment to Cincinnati to come to the Bayou and don the purple and gold.
saturdaytradition.com
Former B1G assistant at Nebraska and Ohio State a top candidate for Coastal Carolina job, per report
One assistant with key ties to the B1G is reportedly the top target to replace Jamey Chadwell as the next head coach at Coastal Carolina. The coaching carousel has reshuffled a number of jobs with Hugh Freeze departing Liberty for Auburn. Chadwell has since accepted the vacancy at Liberty, opening up the spot at Coastal Carolina.
UC Head Coach Scott Satterfield: 'I Like To Challenge Myself'
The Bearcats new head coach introduced himself to the team on Monday as he faces a whirlwind few weeks in Clifton.
