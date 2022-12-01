It's been a year and a day since Mark Turgeon's abrupt departure from Maryland, and the former Terps coach spoke publicly for the first time this weekend. Turgeon, who'd gone the whole year without making any comments beyond a few canned quotes in a press release when he stepped down eight games into last season, talked a bit to a website in Topeka, Kansas, where he was inducted into his high school's Hall of Fame on Saturday.

