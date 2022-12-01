Read full article on original website
Related
Japan, Belgium to cooperate in chip production, development
A newly founded Japanese semiconductor company aiming to revive Japan's chip industry has signed an agreement to collaborate with a Belgian research organization in developing next-generation chips for production in Japan
EU raises concerns over Meta's targeted ad model - WSJ
Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Union regulators have ruled that Meta Platforms' (META.O) Facebook and Instagram should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.
Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stayed strong and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China.
Comments / 0