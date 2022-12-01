WOW Summit continues to travel worldwide, uniting the greatest Web3 minds in different locations. On Nov. 1 through 3, WOW Summit welcomed the global community for its third edition in Lisbon, launching its chapter in Europe. Renowned speakers, funds, investors, CEOs, influencer, and crypto enthusiasts gathered for the hottest discussions, keynotes and fireside chats, a startup pitching competition and high-class networking at a premier venue — SUD Lisboa.

