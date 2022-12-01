ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

To the Moon: WOW Summit launched its European chapter in November

WOW Summit continues to travel worldwide, uniting the greatest Web3 minds in different locations. On Nov. 1 through 3, WOW Summit welcomed the global community for its third edition in Lisbon, launching its chapter in Europe. Renowned speakers, funds, investors, CEOs, influencer, and crypto enthusiasts gathered for the hottest discussions, keynotes and fireside chats, a startup pitching competition and high-class networking at a premier venue — SUD Lisboa.
CoinTelegraph

Metallica issues crypto scam alert before the 72 Seasons album launch

It’s quite evident that bad actors have left no stone unturned as legendary metal band Metallica warned fans against crypto giveaway scams right before their highly anticipated launch of its new album, 72 Seasons. Cashing in on the buzz around Metallica’s new album launch and upcoming tour, scammers have...

