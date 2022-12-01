Read full article on original website
To the Moon: WOW Summit launched its European chapter in November
WOW Summit continues to travel worldwide, uniting the greatest Web3 minds in different locations. On Nov. 1 through 3, WOW Summit welcomed the global community for its third edition in Lisbon, launching its chapter in Europe. Renowned speakers, funds, investors, CEOs, influencer, and crypto enthusiasts gathered for the hottest discussions, keynotes and fireside chats, a startup pitching competition and high-class networking at a premier venue — SUD Lisboa.
Metallica issues crypto scam alert before the 72 Seasons album launch
It’s quite evident that bad actors have left no stone unturned as legendary metal band Metallica warned fans against crypto giveaway scams right before their highly anticipated launch of its new album, 72 Seasons. Cashing in on the buzz around Metallica’s new album launch and upcoming tour, scammers have...
Alameda ex-CEO Caroline Ellison spotted in New York, Twitter users claim
A recent photo of what appears to be former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison in a Manhattan coffee shop in New York has been making the rounds on Twitter. On Dec. 4, two photos began circulating on Twitter, appearing to show Ellison ordering a coffee at the Ground Support Cafe in Manhattan.
