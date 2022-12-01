French grievances with Biden climate bill overshadow dinner with Macron

Read full article on original website
Biden defends skipping border visit while in Arizona, says there are 'more important things'
President Biden defended his decision not to visit the border while in Arizona on Tuesday. He hasn't visited the border as president, and officials have called it a PR stunt.
Washington Examiner
Hunter Biden confronted about laptop drama at White House event
Hunter Biden was questioned about House Republicans' plans to investigate him and Elon Musk releasing files on Twitter's handling of stories about his laptop before the 2020 election while at the White House on Sunday. At a festive black-tie White House event to celebrate Kennedy Center honorees Sunday evening, the...
Washington Examiner
China has a cyberspace campaign plan. Does Washington?
Ransomware payments are estimated to have cost U.S. companies more than $1 billion in 2021, according to the Treasury Department . But that staggering figure pales in comparison to the hundreds of billions of dollars worth of intellectual property China steals from American businesses each year. Over the course of...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Chile to sign modernization of bilateral agreement with the EU next week
SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's President Gabriel Boric said Tuesday that the minister of foreign affairs will travel to Brussels at the end of the week to sign a modernization of a bilateral agreement with the European Union.
Washington Examiner
Russian troop movements prove John Mearsheimer wrong
Despite realist scholar John Mearsheimer’s efforts to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, first in 2014 after Moscow’s seizure of Crimea and now with Moscow's current onslaught, by blaming the West and NATO, Putin’s shifting of Russian troops away from NATO’s borders and into Ukraine proves Russia hardly felt threatened.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Special Report-In France, minority communities decry a surge in police fines
EPINAY-SOUS-SENART, France, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mohamed Assam went to buy groceries at a supermarket close to his home near Paris one April afternoon in 2020. By the time he returned, he had incurred more than 900 euros in fines for nine different infractions without once, he said, coming into contact with a police officer.
Washington Examiner
Biden to ‘consider’ lifting vaccine mandate defense secretary wants to keep
President Joe Biden is considering the idea of removing the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for U.S. service members, though he backs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s continued support for the measure. The Department of Defense’s mandate remains in effect despite criticism, mainly from conservatives, that the policy unnecessarily forces thousands of...
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Washington Examiner
The US faces a minerals crisis against China
When the Biden administration abandoned Afghanistan last year, they didn’t just leave behind Americans and a strategic air base hundreds of miles away from the Chinese border. They also essentially put up a "free minerals" sign for an estimated $1 trillion to $3 trillion worth of lithium, copper, and other rare earth minerals buried below Afghanistan’s surface.
Washington Examiner
Trump’s legal troubles: Where the Donald stands after special master smackdown
Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles have gotten more complicated following an appeals court shutting down a special master days after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel. An appeals court sided with the Justice Department on Thursday in reversing a district court appointment of a special master...
Washington Examiner
Senators push last-minute bipartisan deal to boost border security, legalize 'Dreamers'
Senators are seeking to pass a bipartisan immigration bill to tighten border security in return for a pathway to citizenship for 2 million people who were brought to the United States illegally as children. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have reached an initial deal on concessions that...
Washington Examiner
What's really behind the Biden administration's Televisa Univision sale
By greenlighting the sale of 18 Spanish-language radio stations to a group linked to billionaire George Soros, the Biden administration is handing millions of unwary listeners over to far-left activists. The reason? Hispanics continued their overall migration toward the Right in November’s midterm elections, an evolution that shatters the Left’s playbook.
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Jobs and lobster offset by collusion tweets
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden had a pretty good week until late Friday when Elon Musk’s Twitter sent several shots across the bow. Earlier in the week, Biden hosted a rare bipartisan congressional leadership meeting to discuss lame duck issues and call for help to stop a rail strike. Those leaders complied.
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Early reaction to the price cap from China and India, Russia’s biggest buyers
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. WORD FROM RUSSIA’S TWO LARGEST OIL BUYERS: As the G7 Russian oil price cap comes into...
Washington Examiner
How the US can drain China's brain
The prospect of a military conflict with the United States is not what keeps Chinese leader Xi Jinping up at night. Instead, Xi fears an American technology blockade will derail his country’s development, leading China’s best and brightest to emigrate abroad. That’s why the U.S. should repurpose its visa and asylum systems as national security tools. Given a choice, many Chinese scientists and engineers would rather live in a free country. We should encourage them to relocate here to undercut Xi’s grand strategy and help maintain America’s competitive tech advantage.
Washington Examiner
Ukraine war likely to drag on over winter, heat up again in spring
‘GUYS, HOLD ON!’: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging his soldiers and citizens to hold on through the winter as Russian forces continue a desperate attempt to capture Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donbas region that has become a meat grinder for both sides. Russia is concentrating most...
