Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
Husband Loses Cool After Wife Tells Mother-In-Law It Would Be Better if She Didn’t Visit During Christmas
It's no secret that in-laws can be a source of stress for many marriages. While some couples easily get along with their in-laws, others find themselves constantly at odds. And, as you're about to read, in-law issues often arise when there is a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. When spouses don't take the time to communicate their needs and expectations, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho
It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out
Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
Jennifer Lopez Admits She’s ‘Intimidated’ By Her Kids’ Teen Years & Jokes About ‘Gigli’ Sequel
Jennifer Lopez opened up about her fabulous life during Vogue’s “73 Questions” segment. The global icon invited the magazine into her even more fabulous home as she answered some fun questions while giving a mini tour of the pad. Looking absolutely stunning in a white, backless top and khaki pants, Jennifer touched upon parenting her twins, Emme and Max, 14, working with her husband Ben Affleck on another movie and more.
suggest.com
Joanna Gaines Tears Up On Podcast While Admitting She Didn’t Embrace Her Korean Heritage As Much As She Could Have
In the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network star had an emotional moment while talking to her mother. The interior designer doesn’t often open up about her upbringing, however, she got more personal than she ever has on the new episode. Here’s what Gaines had to say about owning her Korean heritage.
T.J. Holmes Joked About Giving Wife Marilee ‘Plenty of Reasons’ to ‘Leave’ Ahead of Amy Robach Affair Rumors
Foreshadowing? T.J. Holmes previously joked that his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had “plenty of reasons” to “leave” before rumors began to circulate that he’s having an alleged affair with his Good Morning America coanchor Amy Robach. “10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me,” T.J., 45, wrote...
Bustle
Casey Anthony’s Brother Was Reportedly Still In Touch With Her After The Trial
In Peacock’s new Casey Anthony documentary, Where the Truth Lies, the mother of Caylee Anthony discusses the events surrounding her daughter’s 2008 death. She also revisits claims that go back to before Caylee was even born — including allegations about her father and brother, George and Lee Anthony, respectively.
‘GMA’ Viewers Baffled by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Refusal to Address Affair: “The Audacity”
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept up a united front on Good Morning America today, appearing behind the GMA3 desk as usual one day after the news of their alleged affair was splashed all over the Daily Mail homepage. The co-anchors, who host GMA3 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, didn’t even hint about yesterday’s drama and proceeded as usual…much to the dismay of Twitter, which was hoping for a juicy show.
suggest.com
Dionne Warwick Says She’s Worried About You If You’ve Been Listening To Her Music Too Often
Dionne Warwick isn’t just saying a little prayer for her fans. The award-winning singer is letting her followers know that she’s worried about them if they’re listening to her music on repeat. Plus, the Grammy winner is giving her listeners some advice that we all should take.
Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio Could Rekindle Their Love – He’ll Look for Marriage, Astrologist Predicts [Exclusive]
Astrologist predicts love is in the future for Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio and he may be ready for marriage next summer.
seventeen.com
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down PR Stunt Claims After Sharing Photos of Her Son
Kim Kardashian has been facing pressure to permanently cut ties with Balenciaga amid their recent campaign controversy, and fans are convinced that Kris Jenner's in full PR stunt mode to take the spotlight off her daughter. To the point where there's a theory floating around TikTok that one of Kylie Jenner's recent Instagram posts is an intentional distraction from Balenciaga's scandal. And Kylie's having none of it.
toofab.com
Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Breaks Down In Tears on Sister Wives After Dad Forgets His Birthday
"That's the last time I ever talked to my dad," he says, sobbing, after Janelle details why Kody and her boys are "very estranged." The wedge between Gabriel Brown and his father, Kody Brown, hit a breaking point on last night's episode of "Sister Wives" -- with the 21-year-old breaking down in tears as he spoke about the divide in the family.
Plane passenger says she woke up to child drawing on her white socks
A plane passenger shared how she discovered that a child was drawing on her white socks during her flight.On Instagram travel accounts “Passenger Shaming” and “Life’s A Trip with SK,” footage was shared of traveller Julie Valentine in her seat. In the clip, she directed her camera towards her white socks, which had purple and blue scribbles all over it. Her feet feet were leaning in between the side of the plane and the side of a passenger’s seat in front of her.Valentine wrote in the text over her video: “I woke up to some random kid drawing on...
Popculture
Cardi B Was Paid an Incredible Amount for 35-Minute Private Performance
Cardi B recently got a massive payday. During Art Basel in Miami, Florida, last weekend (Dec. 1 – Dec. 3), the rapper was a featured performer at a private event reserved for an elite group of attendees. A now-deleted tweet by the "I Like It" rapper stated, "I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes...THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER." Cardi, 30, appeared to post the total payment after discussing the outfit she chose for the performance: "a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look, and it represent the purest form of women bodies." Meanwhile, she dropped hints about the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was asked by host Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club on Dec. 1 if she had a release date in mind.
Hilaria Baldwin says she and husband Alec are ‘not OK’ after ‘Rust’ shooting
Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin are still struggling after the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust” in October 2021. “We’re not OK. We can’t be OK. No one’s OK,” Hilaria, 38, said in an upcoming interview with Extra while holding back tears. “It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined.” Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when a prop gun containing live bullets went off and struck her in the chest before striking director Joel Souza in the clavicle. The Baldwins, who recently welcomed their seventh child, have been open about their family’s “challenging year” ever since the shooting. Back in...
