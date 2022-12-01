Read full article on original website
Authorities investigating arson fire at Sioux City Yamaha dealership
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to an arson fire Sunday morning, Dec. 4. The fire was at Sioux City Yamaha on Highway 75 at about 8:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived to find several ATVs and a shipping container belonging to the...
City making gains on Gordon Drive Viaduct reconstruction project, council to weigh in
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is getting ready to weigh in on the Gordon Drive Viaduct reconstruction project. The city's public works director gave a presentation to the council about the Iowa Dept. of Transportation's construction plan, which was followed by a discussion on the impact the project would have on businesses and other roads.
Peirce Mansion hosts holiday open house
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Volunteers came together at the Peirce Mansion for the Annual Christmas Open House. It was decorated for the holidays with trees in nearly every room, with each room with a different theme. Volunteers handle the upkeep and donations for the mansion so that people can...
Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland
Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
TOTT - A Very Garie Christmas 6: A Holly Jolly Jingle Bell Jamboree
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — An annual Christmas pageant and talent show will be happening on December 10th at 8:00 p.m. at Sioux City's Vangarde Arts. This Christmas variety show will help raise funds and socks for The Warming Shelter and the Siouxland Soup Kitchen. There will be a $10...
Council delays decision on Riverside Sports Complex leasing agreement
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is delaying a decision on the future of the Riverside Sports Complex. The council was due to vote on awarding a lease of the complex to the Westside Little League over a competing proposal from the Hesse Foundation, the group behind "The Arena." Instead, both groups are asking for more time to try and reach an agreement for shared use of the complex. That's something the City sees as a "win-win."
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
University of South Dakota looking to renovate century-old student union
VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota is looking to renovate its nearly century-old student union building. The nearly $7 million plan will be on the agenda for the State Board of Regents meeting on Thursday but could also be mentioned by Governor Kristi Noem in her budget address Tuesday.
Local health experts issue warning on vaping and e-cigarette dangers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Local health experts are issuing a warning on dangers related to vaping and e-cigarettes. Cartridges in vapes and e-cigarettes that contain nicotine are highly addictive despite many believing it's less harmful than cigarettes. Doctors say vaping does not have any health agency safety regulations and but that doesn't mean they don't pose a significant danger to your overall health.
Vermillion starts off the season with a 21-point win over Canton
VERMILLION, S.D. — The Vermillion girl's basketball team defeated Canton 62-41 on Monday, Dec. 5. Brooke Jensen led the Lady Tanagers in scoring, with 18 points.
