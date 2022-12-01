SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is delaying a decision on the future of the Riverside Sports Complex. The council was due to vote on awarding a lease of the complex to the Westside Little League over a competing proposal from the Hesse Foundation, the group behind "The Arena." Instead, both groups are asking for more time to try and reach an agreement for shared use of the complex. That's something the City sees as a "win-win."

