Watch the moment Slaves joined Bob Vylan on stage in London
Bob Vylan were joined on stage on Saturday night (December 3) by Slaves in London – check out footage of the moment below. The band played at London’s Electric Ballroom and were joined by a reunited Slaves mid-set. Vylan later tweeted that it was “a special night” and that the moment Slaves joined them was “an incredible scene”.
FLO, Nia Archives, Fred again.. and more for BBC Sound Of 2023
The longlist for the BBC Sound Of 2023 poll has been revealed, with FLO, Nia Archives and Fred again.. more all making the cut. The winner of the annual prize will be revealed in January, after PinkPantheress was crowned Sound Of 2022 winner at the start of the year. Also...
Bob Vylan want to show others that “rock music is an OK thing for Black people to do”
Bob Vylan spoke to NME at the 2022 MOBO Awards about their hope to shine a light on alternative music made by people of colour. Watch our full video interview above. Talking about their nomination for for the MOBO’s first Best Alternative Act category, frontman Bobby Vylan said they were enthused by what it represented for others.
Caroline Polachek announces new album, shares single ‘Welcome To My Island’
Caroline Polachek has announced details of her new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ – listen to lead single ‘Welcome To My Island’ below. ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ is due to be released digitally on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, with physical formats to follow on April 14. You can pre-order the album here.
RM – ‘Indigo’ review: BTS leader makes emphatic bid for timelessness with remarkable solo debut
“Use it: while taking a walk, shower, drive…” reads the packaging of ‘Indigo’, the debut solo album from BTS leader RM. These instructions of how, where and when to listen to the record continue, each additional point adding more moments of daily life that the music can soundtrack. It’s a fitting guide, not just because of how quickly ‘Indigo’ will weave itself into the fabric of listeners’ everyday, but also because of how much this album feels like a reflection of life itself.
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”
Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.
Paramore announce Nashville album release show
Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
Jack Johnson concert in Sydney ends midway through set due to electrical storm
Jack Johnson‘s concert at the Sydney Opera House last night (December 5) was cancelled midway through the performance due to extreme weather. After emerging onstage around 8pm, Johnson was 10 songs (roughly 50 minutes) into his set on the venue’s outdoor forecourt area when NSW Police shut down the show due to an electrical storm that was blowing in from Barangaroo.
ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha unveil tracklist for third mini-album ‘Incense’
ASTRO duo Moobin and Sanha have shared the tracklist for their third mini-album ‘Incense’, arriving in January. On December 6, Fantagio Music shared a graphic poster revealing the tracklist for ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha’s upcoming record ‘Incense’. The six-track mini-album, led by the single ‘Madness’, will arrive on January 4 at 6PM KST.
HYBE and Geffen Records announce upcoming girl group auditions in the UK, Australia, Japan and Korea
HYBE Labels has announced that it will be holding on-site auditions in collaboration with Universal Music Group’s Geffen Records for a new girl group. On December 3, the official HYBE x Geffen audition Twitter account announced the details of its upcoming audition tour, which will take place between December 2022 and January 2023.
Robbie Williams to perform at the Sandringham Estate next summer
Robbie Williams will be playing at the Royal Estate of Sandringham next summer. The show is the first ever large scale live music event to be hosted on the Norfolk estate owned by the Royal Family, and is taking place on Saturday, August 26, 2023. It will be Williams’ only outdoor headline concert in the UK next year.
THE BOYZ unveil sentimental music video for special single ‘All About You’
K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have released a special single and music video ‘All About You’ in celebration of their fifth debut anniversary. On December 6, the 11-member group — comprising members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric — released their single ‘All About You’ digitally, along with a music video for the track. The song commemorates THE BOYZ’s fifth year together, after the group debuted on the same day in 2017.
Sons of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Iron Maiden’s Janick Gers share collaborative single
Noah Yorke, the son of Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, has teamed up with Dylan Gers, the son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers, on a new single called ‘Red Skies’. Announcing the moody and atmospheric collaboration on social media recently, Dylan wrote: “I hope you enjoy the inner workings of our minds.”
‘Emancipation’ producer criticised for bringing “slave memorabilia” to premiere
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland has “wholeheartedly” apologised for bringing the infamous “Scourged Back” photo to the film’s premiere. The producer brought the photo, which depicts a man called Gordon with severe whipping scars on his back, to the premiere and was criticised on social media.
‘Top Of The Pops’ Christmas Special reportedly axed by the BBC
The BBC has reportedly axed Top Of The Pops’ annual Christmas special. The once-celebrated music show stopped being broadcast weekly in 2006, but has continued to air its festive and New Year specials. However, reports are claiming that this year’s special will not go ahead, being axed after 57 years.
Humour: Glasgow punks are leading a pack of new, restless guitar bands
During lockdown, Lewis Doig and Ruaridh Smith would look out of the window of their Glasgow flat. In a living room across the street, they could see their neighbours faffing around with unwieldy boards of wood, constructing a large cubicle that eventually filled most of their living room, then draping it in duvets. “It was quite menacing,” Doig recalls. They could not have guessed just how dramatically this wonky structure was going to change their lives.
Gabriels announce release date for chapter two of their debut album, ‘Angels & Queens’
Gabriels have today (December 5) unveiled details of the second part of their full debut album release for next year. The band will release chapter two of ‘Angels & Queens’ next spring on April 28 and it will comprise, with part one, 13 songs in total. The album will be released via Atlas Artists/Parlophone Records and can be pre-ordered here.
Dolly Parton’s rock album will feature covers of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and more
Dolly Parton has shared some new details about her upcoming rock album, revealing in an interview that it will feature covers of songs by Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The info came during Parton’s latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke...
Petition to ban Kanye West from streaming platforms reaches 50,000 signatures
A petition that was started to remove Kanye West from streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music has reached over 50,000 signatures. The Change.org page was set up by Nathan Goergen, who wrote: “Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements.
Larry Mullen Jr. says he may not drum with U2 if the band tours in 2023
U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. has revealed that he may not join the band if they intend to tour in 2023. Mullen spoke of his potential absence in an interview with The Washington Post last month. The drummer – who has remained active in the band since its inception in 1976 – was paraphrased by interviewer Geoff Edgers, who wrote that “if the band plays live in 2023 it will probably be without him, as he needs surgery to continue playing”.
