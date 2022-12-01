Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket
The tech-heavy Nasdaq index has been one of the hardest hit by the 2022 bear market. Despite facing near-term challenges, Amazon's long-term thesis remains strong.
Motley Fool
Why Salesforce Stock Fell Hard Today
Two analysts cut their price targets for Salesforce's stock.
Motley Fool
Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?
Shopify saw business explode during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. Recession fears have weighed on its stock as a business downturn could inhibit growth. Shopify dramatically evolved over the past two years and is much more vertically integrated.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022
American Express is resonating with younger customers and corporate clients.
Motley Fool
Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Apple stock slid this year amid the broad market sell-off, but the company is on track to grow consistently in the long run. Snowflake's latest results tell us why the company is a part of Warren Buffett's portfolio.
Motley Fool
Is The Disney Bundle With No Ads Worth $19.99?
The Disney Bundle Trio plans give you three services for around the same cost (or less) as buying two streaming services individually. You get a lot of content, and a wide variety of content, so everyone has...
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks to Buy in December and Hold Forever
Alphabet has strong competitive advantages, sees multiple paths for growth, and is valued attractively. Berkshire Hathaway offers tremendous diversification and a long-term track record of beating the market. Microsoft is a leader in multiple arenas and should be on its way to becoming a Dividend Aristocrat.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunities for Growth Stock Investors
The rise of cloud computing is only enhancing Microsoft's position as one of the most powerful brands. Netflix more than tripled its market opportunity with the launch of an ad-supported streaming service. Both companies have seen their shares fall more sharply than at any point in the past decade.
Motley Fool
Why I'm Getting More Bullish on Pinduoduo Stock
Pinduoduo's business saw a rapid growth spurt recently. The tech company is investing heavily in younger ventures. The Chinese e-commerce specialist has a solid balance sheet to fund growth.
Miss Universe Pageant Moves to Streaming via Roku Channel, as Deal With Fox and Steve Harvey Ends (EXCLUSIVE)
After decades on broadcast — most recently on Fox — the 71st Miss Universe competition is the latest TV event making the move to streaming. The Roku Channel has sealed a one-year deal to be the official English-language home for Miss Universe, which will stream live from New Orleans on January 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET. Among the changes in the move: Steve Harvey, who had hosted for five years as part of the pageant’s deal with Fox (with the exception of 2021, when that pact was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic), also won’t be back. According to Miss...
Motley Fool
Here's Why Amazon and Alphabet Could Become the First $5 Trillion Companies
John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Motley Fool
Bull vs. Bear: Lemonade
Connor Allen has positions in Lemonade. Zane Fracek has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Connor and Zane are both affiliates of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
6 Holiday Shopping Deals That Seem Too Good To Be True (But Are 100% Legit)
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You didn’t wear out your credit card limit button during Black Friday and Cyber Week, did you? That’d be a real shame, because we did some browsing and found some brand-new, utterly incomprehensible deals at Walmart and on Amazon. And we’re not talking little stocking stuffers, either. Big brands like Ecovacs, Roomba, GE, and DeWalt have stepped up their sale game in ways that seem too good to be true. (We checked — they’re real!) Premium self-emptying robot vacuums for $300 and under,...
