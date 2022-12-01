ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

adamcampos
5d ago

This man needs to go to jail! Your not a good human when you do these kinds fo things. Hopefully the puppy recovers and finds a great home and a loving family 👪.

texasbreaking.com

Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say

Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Home Invasion Sees Puppies Stolen, Kids Unharmed

Outside Houston, two brothers hid from two masked men as they forced their way into their apartment to allegedly steal five French bulldog puppies. The incident occurred on the afternoon of November 28 at the Trails at Corinthian Creek apartment community on Jones Road in the small city of Jersey Village.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Man shot in New Caney after argument, authorities say

A 31-year-old man was shot in New Caney after an argument, authorities say. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. Monday in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, in a residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
NEW CANEY, TX
KSAT 12

Giant Rudolph returned after family offers $2K reward

HOUSTON – A Houston family is happy to have their red-nosed reindeer return to the front yard after it was stolen last week. Ernest Fuhrmann told KSAT that the 16-foot tall inflatable was returned Friday. “Someone called and turned Rudolf in for the reward,” Fuhrmann said. Fuhrmann caught...
HOUSTON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money

The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO

A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
MONTGOMERY, TX

