adamcampos
5d ago
This man needs to go to jail! Your not a good human when you do these kinds fo things. Hopefully the puppy recovers and finds a great home and a loving family 👪.
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Iran's Decision to Abolish Morality Police A Ploy, Local Activist SaysMae A.Houston, TX
Woman shot in neck after cashing check in SW Houston, HPD says
Another woman is accused of opening fire and taking the victim's car, which led officers on a short chase Monday afternoon.
fox26houston.com
Atascocita man never returns home, friends tell family to search the woods before they knew he was missing
HOUSTON - 22-year-old year-old Andre Moten Junior vanished three years ago. The day after he went missing, his friends showed up to his home panicked and asking his father to search the woods with them, but they never answered the question of how they knew he was missing before his own father.
texasbreaking.com
Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say
Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
Couple's murder-suicide is 2nd in Houston area in less than 24 hours
Authorities say the 24-year-old woman's family saw her unresponsive and bleeding inside an apartment after not hearing from her or her husband.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Home Invasion Sees Puppies Stolen, Kids Unharmed
Outside Houston, two brothers hid from two masked men as they forced their way into their apartment to allegedly steal five French bulldog puppies. The incident occurred on the afternoon of November 28 at the Trails at Corinthian Creek apartment community on Jones Road in the small city of Jersey Village.
HFD: Man hospitalized after being pulled out of a burning home in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — A man was taken to the hospital after a house fire on the northeast side, according to the Houston Fire Department. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Shady Drive near Tidwell and Homestead Roads in the Trinity Gardens area. HFD District Chief Watson said they were...
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
Burglar freezes at top of ladder under hole in ceiling as Bellaire PD officers arrive
Caught in the act and caught on camera: Bellaire police are being praised for reacting quickly to a building being worked on.
cw39.com
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
Houston's BARC waives adoption fees during holiday 'Empty the Shelters' campaign
Adoption fees are waived for all pets through Dec. 11! Visit BARC Houston's website to see the furry friends looking for fur-ever homes.
Man dies at hospital after Hitchcock couple tied him up, neglected him for weeks, police say
HITCHCOCK, Texas — A man has died after police said he was tied up and neglected for around two weeks by a Hitchcock Couple. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Edwin Colleson, 45, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday.
Police search for missing 16-year-old boy diagnosed with autism in northeast Houston
The search for Chace is underway after investigators believe he disappeared when he was walking in a dark blue hoodie and black pants in northeast Houston.
mocomotive.com
Man shot in New Caney after argument, authorities say
A 31-year-old man was shot in New Caney after an argument, authorities say. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. Monday in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, in a residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
KSAT 12
Giant Rudolph returned after family offers $2K reward
HOUSTON – A Houston family is happy to have their red-nosed reindeer return to the front yard after it was stolen last week. Ernest Fuhrmann told KSAT that the 16-foot tall inflatable was returned Friday. “Someone called and turned Rudolf in for the reward,” Fuhrmann said. Fuhrmann caught...
texasbreaking.com
Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money
The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
mocomotive.com
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
18-wheeler crash with vehicle cleared on North Freeway and FM 1960
An 18-wheeler crash on the North Freeway has been cleared after causing major delays Monday afternoon.
Suspect in murder of Takeoff due in court after fingerprints on bottle at scene led to his arrest
Patrick Xavier Clark was captured on video shooting in Takeoff's direction, with a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in the other. That wine bottle had fingerprints which police say helped ID Clark.
Police: Child safe after seeing mother fatally shot outside Texas Children's Hospital
Police in Houston said an 8-year-old girl was safe after witnessing a man fatally shoot her mother before turning the weapon on himself in the parking lot of the Texas Children's Hospital.
KHOU
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
