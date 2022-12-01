Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
My Top Industrial Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
A.O. Smith meets many of the criteria for a company that won't be disrupted. Its exposure to the Chinese market is the biggest concern. The stock's valuation can't be considered cheap or expensive right now.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Motley Fool
Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett
Inflation has persisted above target levels for the better part of the last two years. After failing to act quickly, the Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades. Many experts believe the U.S. economy is headed for a recession, and that fear has...
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett and Michael Burry Both Own These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023
The market regularly follows every stock purchase and sale of Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway, which has a long track record of beating the market. Burry's fund Scion Asset Management owns only a handful of stocks.
Motley Fool
Air Products Stock Could Be a Hidden Gem Among All the Chip Manufacturing Hype
Air Products is predicting it will grow earnings by 9% to 12% in 2023, despite fears of a recession. A supplier to tech manufacturing and other industrial-scale energy users, Air Products could enjoy strong growth for many years to come. The stock trades for a premium, but is worth a...
Motley Fool
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payout for 55 consecutive years. The real estate company leases space to restaurants, retailers, and offices across nine markets. The markets it focuses on could help it weather an economic storm better than its peers.
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash: Can Dogecoin Reach $1 in 2023?
Dogecoin tokens have declined in value by 86% since hitting their all-time high of $0.74 in 2021. High-profile collapses have become increasingly common in the cryptocurrency industry this year, eroding investor sentiment. Dogecoin has some big-name support, but it will take broad participation to reach $1.
Motley Fool
What Recession? Consumer Spending Was Strong in Late November, Lessening Fears of an Economic Decline
Strong holiday spending makes a recession seem less likely. Many financial experts have been cautioning about an impending recession for months. Recent consumer spending data indicates that Americans are still pumping plenty of money into the economy. For months on end, financial experts have been cautioning consumers to gear up...
Motley Fool
Bear Market Bargain Hunting: 3 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
Teladoc is trading for its lowest price ever in relation to sales. Nike has managed to grow sales and keep its brand strength -- even in a difficult environment. Crispr is submitting its first product candidate to regulators. If all goes well, revenue may be on the horizon.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy.
Down 76% This Year, Is This Growth Stock Now a Screaming Buy?
The company's strategy will take time to implement, but it'll make investors a lot richer if it works.
Motley Fool
Why Salesforce Stock Fell Hard Today
Two analysts cut their price targets for Salesforce's stock.
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Shopify's e-commerce tools saw healthy demand and drives strong growth that is likely to continue. An increase in cybersecurity spending and Palo Alto Networks' market share in fast-growing niches point toward better times ahead.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunities for Growth Stock Investors
The rise of cloud computing is only enhancing Microsoft's position as one of the most powerful brands. Netflix more than tripled its market opportunity with the launch of an ad-supported streaming service. Both companies have seen their shares fall more sharply than at any point in the past decade.
Motley Fool
Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Apple stock slid this year amid the broad market sell-off, but the company is on track to grow consistently in the long run. Snowflake's latest results tell us why the company is a part of Warren Buffett's portfolio.
Motley Fool
1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags
The EV industry will be worth an estimated $1.4 trillion by 2027. Tesla is leading the charge in electric vehicle deliveries. Canoo is struggling to produce vehicles and losing money fast.
Motley Fool
Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?
Its immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq combined for more sales in their first three years than Humira did. The stock is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
Microsoft mulls building 'super app' - The Information
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) recently considered building a "super app" that could include shopping, messaging, news and web search services among others, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Motley Fool
2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy In 2023
DigitalOcean provides cloud computing services to small businesses.
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Hit $1 in 2023?
SHIB tokens delivered historic gains to crypto investors one year ago. Five catalysts would need to be executed flawlessly for Shiba Inu to have any chance of a moonshot to $1. A multitude of headwinds suggest this meme token is more bark than bite.
