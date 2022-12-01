Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
Police Have No Leads In Case Of Strangled RoommatesStill UnsolvedPhoenix, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Eating Out Is About To Get Much More ExpensiveGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Arizona teens indicted on manslaughter charges in street racing crash that killed four
Two 17-year-old suspects were indicted on manslaughter charges on Monday for allegedly crashing into another vehicle while street racing earlier this year in Arizona.
AZFamily
Teens indicted for murder after 4 people killed in Phoenix street racing crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a jury has indicted two teenagers in a deadly street crash that killed four people, including a Lyft driver, in July. According to Phoenix police, a teenage boy and teen girl were street racing a stolen, dark-colored car on...
2 teens indicted for 8 felonies in Valley 'racing' incident that killed 4 people
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The two 17-year-olds allegedly involved in causing a fatal Phoenix crash that killed four people on July 22 have both been charged with several felony charges. A Maricopa County grand jury recently indicted the two...
fox10phoenix.com
2024 trial date for man accused of killing 9 in Phoenix area
PHOENIX (AP) — The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting nine people in the Phoenix metro area over an 11-month span has been pushed back again, this time to February 2024. Aaron Saucedo, 28, was arrested in April 2017 in connection with serial street shootings that began...
Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
AZFamily
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man who allegedly killed 9 people in Arizona in 12 separate shootings has trial date set for 2024
PHOENIX — The trial for a man who allegedly killed nine people and injured three in 12 separate shootings that started in August 2015 and ended in July 2016, has been pushed back until Feb. 2024. Aaron Saucedo, 28, a former Phoenix bus driver, was arrested in 2017 after...
fox10phoenix.com
Double murder of Phoenix roommates remains unsolved, 12 years later
PHOENIX - It's been 12 years since two Phoenix roommates were found dead in their home, and police have increased the reward for information that could lead investigators to their killer. Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found dead at a home near 42nd Street and Thomas. The victims lived...
YAHOO!
Defendant was 'emotionally stunted,' ex-girlfriend testifies in canal deaths trial
An ex-girlfriend of accused "canal killer" Bryan Miller, the man charged with murdering two young women in Phoenix in the early 1990s, said he was an "emotionally stunted" person who sometimes punched walls during arguments, but was never violent toward her. Seraphina Nicol, who dated Miller on and off for...
Man with knife shot by Phoenix police officers near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road
An investigation is underway after a man with a knife was shot by Phoenix police officers Saturday morning near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Six people, including four Scottsdale officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday
Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
AZFamily
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect arrested in Phoenix crash that left man dead
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash earlier this year that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say the crash happened during the early-morning hours of June 1 near 31st and Northern Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they learned that an...
fox10phoenix.com
Cosmetic doctor found dead, man catches fire at a hospital and a cruise ship death: this week's top stories
This week's top stories included the wife of a former Power Ranger confirming his cause of death, a woman whose husband caught fire at the hospital and died, and a cosmetic doctor who reportedly assaulted his patients being found dead in a ditch. A majority of these stories are national except for a deadly shooting in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Man dead after hit-and-run crash late Sunday night in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after reportedly being hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night, according to Phoenix Police. Officers got a call reporting a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road just before midnight. When they arrived, they found a man who has not been identified that was lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people
The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat. On Saturday, a record daily rainfall was recovered at Phoenix Sky Harbor with 0.76″ of rain. The old record was 0.69″ recorded in 1908.
Gilbert memory care center fined $500 after patient walks out undetected and dies
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. Ina Jenkins, an 88-year-old who had been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected in early August of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after Phoenix PD, DEA find drugs and over 100 caged roosters in residence
A man has been arrested after Phoenix police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force members found drugs and over 100 caged roosters in his residence. A search warrant was being served at a residence near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for drug-related crimes. Unspecified drugs were found, as well...
AZFamily
3 dead after fiery car crash in west Phoenix
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
AZFamily
3 dead, 1 critically injured in fiery accident in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are dead, and one man is in critical condition after a serious two-vehicle accident late Saturday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police arrived at Thomas Road and 59th Avenue around 10:14 p.m. to find a pick-up truck on fire. Phoenix firefighters were able to put out the flames, and their investigation found three people trapped inside the truck who died in the blaze.
Comments / 1