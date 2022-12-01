Mad Cool has announced the first batch of acts for next year’s festival. Mad Cool Festival 2022: five days of sun, sound and a special festival spirit. The sixth edition of the festival will be taking place on July 6-8, 2023, in Madrid. In total, 54 acts have so far been confirmed to play, including the likes of Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, The Black Keys, Queens of the Stone Age and Lil Nas X. Meanwhile, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers are set to celebrate their 40th anniversary at the festival, while The 1975 will be playing their new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ in full, as they have been doing throughout their current tour.

23 HOURS AGO