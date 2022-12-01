Read full article on original website
Arctic Monkeys announced as headliners for NOS Alive 2023
Arctic Monkeys have been announced as a headliner for NOS Alive 2023 – find all the details below. The festival is due to take place in Lisbon, Portugal between July 6-8 next year. It was recently revealed that Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, The Black Keys and Sam Smith will all be performing.
Coldplay reveal they’re back working in the studio as they share their favourite songs
Coldplay have given fans an update by revealing that they’re back in the studio. On Twitter, the band shared the update as part of a post where they noted some of the artists who they’d been listening to of late. The message began: “Hello everybody I hope you’re...
Caroline Polachek announces new album, shares single ‘Welcome To My Island’
Caroline Polachek has announced details of her new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ – listen to lead single ‘Welcome To My Island’ below. ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ is due to be released digitally on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, with physical formats to follow on April 14. You can pre-order the album here.
Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Liam Gallagher, The Black Keys and more for Mad Cool 2023
Mad Cool has announced the first batch of acts for next year’s festival. Mad Cool Festival 2022: five days of sun, sound and a special festival spirit. The sixth edition of the festival will be taking place on July 6-8, 2023, in Madrid. In total, 54 acts have so far been confirmed to play, including the likes of Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, The Black Keys, Queens of the Stone Age and Lil Nas X. Meanwhile, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers are set to celebrate their 40th anniversary at the festival, while The 1975 will be playing their new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ in full, as they have been doing throughout their current tour.
Voice of Black Opera 2022 review – worthy winner brings drama and technique
Three lyric sopranos, a dramatic mezzo and a tenor made up the finalists for this year’s Voice of Black Opera competition, organised by the Black British Classical Foundation, and open to singers from the Commonwealth. Britain, Canada, South Africa and Jamaica were represented in the final, in which each of the contestants sang a group of arias including a duet with one of three professional singers, with the Welsh National Opera Orchestra, conducted by Matthew Kofi Waldren, as well as a contemporary song with piano accompaniment by a black or south Asian composer.
‘I will outshine them all’: the enduring genius of Bloc Party
Made their comeback with new single This Is Why in October, something about its blend of danceable guitar work and lyrical anxiety felt more than a little familiar. Speaking on her BBC podcast Everything Is Emo, frontwoman Hayley Williams revealed an unlikely source of inspiration for her band’s new direction and, indeed, their career as a whole.
Jack Johnson concert in Sydney ends midway through set due to electrical storm
Jack Johnson‘s concert at the Sydney Opera House last night (December 5) was cancelled midway through the performance due to extreme weather. After emerging onstage around 8pm, Johnson was 10 songs (roughly 50 minutes) into his set on the venue’s outdoor forecourt area when NSW Police shut down the show due to an electrical storm that was blowing in from Barangaroo.
Peter Kay moved to tears by standing ovation at comeback show
Peter Kay has officially kicked off his first tour in 12 years, and on the first night of it, he was moved to tears with a standing ovation. Kay’s tour began yesterday (December 2) in Manchester, where the legendary comedian performed to some 21,000 fans at the AO Arena. According to the BBC, fans ecstatically chanted Kay’s name before he walked out onstage – and when he did, he was overwhelmed with emotion. After tearing up, he reportedly told the crowd: “How am I supposed to do comedy now? You’ll have me in bits… I can’t believe you made me cry.”
HYBE and Geffen Records announce upcoming girl group auditions in the UK, Australia, Japan and Korea
HYBE Labels has announced that it will be holding on-site auditions in collaboration with Universal Music Group’s Geffen Records for a new girl group. On December 3, the official HYBE x Geffen audition Twitter account announced the details of its upcoming audition tour, which will take place between December 2022 and January 2023.
Sons of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Iron Maiden’s Janick Gers share collaborative single
Noah Yorke, the son of Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, has teamed up with Dylan Gers, the son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers, on a new single called ‘Red Skies’. Announcing the moody and atmospheric collaboration on social media recently, Dylan wrote: “I hope you enjoy the inner workings of our minds.”
THE BOYZ unveil sentimental music video for special single ‘All About You’
K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have released a special single and music video ‘All About You’ in celebration of their fifth debut anniversary. On December 6, the 11-member group — comprising members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric — released their single ‘All About You’ digitally, along with a music video for the track. The song commemorates THE BOYZ’s fifth year together, after the group debuted on the same day in 2017.
BTS to launch official pop-up store at The O2 in London this week
K-pop juggernauts BTS will be launching their very own pop-up store in London on Friday (December 9). On December 6, HYBE and Seoul-based production company FreeCONG revealed that they will be launching the first-ever BTS pop-up store in London this Friday. Set to take place at the Icon Outlet at The O2, the retail experience will run for eight weeks until January 31.
FLO, Nia Archives, Fred again.. and more for BBC Sound Of 2023
The longlist for the BBC Sound Of 2023 poll has been revealed, with FLO, Nia Archives and Fred again.. more all making the cut. The winner of the annual prize will be revealed in January, after PinkPantheress was crowned Sound Of 2022 winner at the start of the year. Also...
When is ‘The White Lotus’ season two finale out?
The White Lotus season two concludes later this month with one final round in the Sicilian resort. Created by Mike White, the acclaimed comedy-drama series largely swapped out its cast for the second season, with only Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries returning as the now-married Tanya and Greg from the first outing.
Humour: Glasgow punks are leading a pack of new, restless guitar bands
During lockdown, Lewis Doig and Ruaridh Smith would look out of the window of their Glasgow flat. In a living room across the street, they could see their neighbours faffing around with unwieldy boards of wood, constructing a large cubicle that eventually filled most of their living room, then draping it in duvets. “It was quite menacing,” Doig recalls. They could not have guessed just how dramatically this wonky structure was going to change their lives.
Bob Vylan want to show others that “rock music is an OK thing for Black people to do”
Bob Vylan spoke to NME at the 2022 MOBO Awards about their hope to shine a light on alternative music made by people of colour. Watch our full video interview above. Talking about their nomination for for the MOBO’s first Best Alternative Act category, frontman Bobby Vylan said they were enthused by what it represented for others.
RM – ‘Indigo’ review: BTS leader makes emphatic bid for timelessness with remarkable solo debut
“Use it: while taking a walk, shower, drive…” reads the packaging of ‘Indigo’, the debut solo album from BTS leader RM. These instructions of how, where and when to listen to the record continue, each additional point adding more moments of daily life that the music can soundtrack. It’s a fitting guide, not just because of how quickly ‘Indigo’ will weave itself into the fabric of listeners’ everyday, but also because of how much this album feels like a reflection of life itself.
Gabriels announce release date for chapter two of their debut album, ‘Angels & Queens’
Gabriels have today (December 5) unveiled details of the second part of their full debut album release for next year. The band will release chapter two of ‘Angels & Queens’ next spring on April 28 and it will comprise, with part one, 13 songs in total. The album will be released via Atlas Artists/Parlophone Records and can be pre-ordered here.
Watch new Ozzy Osbourne mural as it’s created in Birmingham
A new Ozzy Osbourne mural has been created in Birmingham by a local artist. As reported in Birmingham Mail, local artist Robbie Jeffcott “spent fifteen hours drawing [his] portrait of the Black Sabbath frontman” at Birmingham’s Custard Factory. The mural was completed two weeks ago and has...
‘Love Actually’: Martine McCutcheon says non-“PC” elements add to film’s “charm”
Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon has said that the film’s non-“PC” elements add to its “charm”. The actor played Natalie, a new employee of the new prime minister played by Hugh Grant, in Richard Curtis’ 2003 Christmas film. Responding to comments Curtis made about...
