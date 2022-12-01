Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Tomorrow X Together tease new mini-album with ‘Peter Pan’-inspired trailer for ‘The Name Chapter’
K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (or TXT) have released a stunning concept trailer for their new slate of releases under the banner ‘The Name Chapter’. On December 3 at midnight KST, the boyband shared a six-minute trailer introducing their fifth mini-album ‘The Name Chapter’, which will arrive sometime in January 2023. In the new visual, TXT perform a dramatic re-telling of the story of Peter Pan, Wendy and Neverland – from J.M. Barrie’s children’s classic Peter Pan – through dance, using a series of animated backdrops to set each scene.
NME
THE BOYZ unveil sentimental music video for special single ‘All About You’
K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have released a special single and music video ‘All About You’ in celebration of their fifth debut anniversary. On December 6, the 11-member group — comprising members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric — released their single ‘All About You’ digitally, along with a music video for the track. The song commemorates THE BOYZ’s fifth year together, after the group debuted on the same day in 2017.
NME
Bob Vylan want to show others that “rock music is an OK thing for Black people to do”
Bob Vylan spoke to NME at the 2022 MOBO Awards about their hope to shine a light on alternative music made by people of colour. Watch our full video interview above. Talking about their nomination for for the MOBO’s first Best Alternative Act category, frontman Bobby Vylan said they were enthused by what it represented for others.
NME
Gabriels announce release date for chapter two of their debut album, ‘Angels & Queens’
Gabriels have today (December 5) unveiled details of the second part of their full debut album release for next year. The band will release chapter two of ‘Angels & Queens’ next spring on April 28 and it will comprise, with part one, 13 songs in total. The album will be released via Atlas Artists/Parlophone Records and can be pre-ordered here.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 5 December 2022: Metallica, Stormzy, J. Maya and more
Last week, thrash metal icons Metallica took the world by surprise with not one, but three major announcements: an upcoming studio album, a colossal world tour spanning Europe and North America, and a high-octane lead single to herald the veterans’ new era. ‘Lux Æterna’ is our first taste of ‘72 Seasons’, which drops in April 2023.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
NME
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over ‘The Eras Tour’ ticket controversy
Taylor Swift fans in the US are suing Tickemaster following the recent controversy over ‘The Eras Tour’ tickets. More than a dozen fans from 13 states submitted a lawsuit at Los Angeles County District Court on Friday (December 2), which alleges that Ticketmaster violated the California Cartwright Act and the California Unfair Competition Law during its “verified fan” pre-sale last month, according to Rolling Stone.
NME
ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha unveil tracklist for third mini-album ‘Incense’
ASTRO duo Moobin and Sanha have shared the tracklist for their third mini-album ‘Incense’, arriving in January. On December 6, Fantagio Music shared a graphic poster revealing the tracklist for ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha’s upcoming record ‘Incense’. The six-track mini-album, led by the single ‘Madness’, will arrive on January 4 at 6PM KST.
NME
Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness
Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
Miss Universe Pageant Moves to Streaming via Roku Channel, as Deal With Fox and Steve Harvey Ends (EXCLUSIVE)
After decades on broadcast — most recently on Fox — the 71st Miss Universe competition is the latest TV event making the move to streaming. The Roku Channel has sealed a one-year deal to be the official English-language home for Miss Universe, which will stream live from New Orleans on January 14, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET. Among the changes in the move: Steve Harvey, who had hosted for five years as part of the pageant’s deal with Fox (with the exception of 2021, when that pact was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic), also won’t be back. According to Miss...
‘I will outshine them all’: the enduring genius of Bloc Party
Made their comeback with new single This Is Why in October, something about its blend of danceable guitar work and lyrical anxiety felt more than a little familiar. Speaking on her BBC podcast Everything Is Emo, frontwoman Hayley Williams revealed an unlikely source of inspiration for her band’s new direction and, indeed, their career as a whole.
NME
The 20 best games of 2022
As we tallied up the votes for this year’s Game of the Year list, I was blown away at how many quality games came out in the last 12 months. It’s been a veritable video game feast whether you like shooters or narrative adventures, strategy or whatever the hell we’re describing Vampire Survivors as.
NME
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”
Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.
NME
Chuu releases first post-LOONA single ‘Dear My Winter’ with K-R&B singer George
Ex-LOONA singer Chuu has teamed up with rising South Korean R&B singer George to release a Christmas song titled ‘Dear My Winter’. On December 5 at 6PM KST, Chuu and George unveiled a cosy music video for their collaboration track ‘Dear My Winter’. The song was also released digitally at the same time. The new seasonal single is the latest in a series of ‘Song for You’ releases by South Korea’s Lotte Department Store, which Chuu currently advertises for.
NME
The Weeknd teases new music for ‘Avatar’ sequel in cryptic new social media post
The Weeknd has teased some new music for the upcoming new Avatar film in a cryptic new social media post. The mysterious, 12-second teaser clip was shared to his Twitter account and featured a blue ‘A’ with a bird in the centre and was scored by new, never before heard melody.
NME
FLO, Nia Archives, Fred again.. and more for BBC Sound Of 2023
The longlist for the BBC Sound Of 2023 poll has been revealed, with FLO, Nia Archives and Fred again.. more all making the cut. The winner of the annual prize will be revealed in January, after PinkPantheress was crowned Sound Of 2022 winner at the start of the year. Also...
Voice of Black Opera 2022 review – worthy winner brings drama and technique
Three lyric sopranos, a dramatic mezzo and a tenor made up the finalists for this year’s Voice of Black Opera competition, organised by the Black British Classical Foundation, and open to singers from the Commonwealth. Britain, Canada, South Africa and Jamaica were represented in the final, in which each of the contestants sang a group of arias including a duet with one of three professional singers, with the Welsh National Opera Orchestra, conducted by Matthew Kofi Waldren, as well as a contemporary song with piano accompaniment by a black or south Asian composer.
NME
HYBE and Geffen Records announce upcoming girl group auditions in the UK, Australia, Japan and Korea
HYBE Labels has announced that it will be holding on-site auditions in collaboration with Universal Music Group’s Geffen Records for a new girl group. On December 3, the official HYBE x Geffen audition Twitter account announced the details of its upcoming audition tour, which will take place between December 2022 and January 2023.
NME
Arctic Monkeys announced as headliners for NOS Alive 2023
Arctic Monkeys have been announced as a headliner for NOS Alive 2023 – find all the details below. The festival is due to take place in Lisbon, Portugal between July 6-8 next year. It was recently revealed that Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, The Black Keys and Sam Smith will all be performing.
NME
Caroline Polachek announces new album, shares single ‘Welcome To My Island’
Caroline Polachek has announced details of her new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ – listen to lead single ‘Welcome To My Island’ below. ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ is due to be released digitally on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, with physical formats to follow on April 14. You can pre-order the album here.
Comments / 0