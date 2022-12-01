ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Dad turns into a big softie after being gifted a kitten for his birthday

Upworthy
Upworthy
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRdy9_0jTaAR3000
Cover Image Source: TIktok | @RiyadhKhalaf

Welcoming a pet into one's life is a heartwarming experience. They spend time with you, play with you and slowly grow very close to you. Knowing how much his father wanted a kitten, TikTok user Riyadh Khalaf recently surprised his dad with a tiny feline for his birthday. The birthday boy's response to the little one was so adorable that it's melting the hearts of millions online. In a now-viral video of the grand surprise, Khalaf films his dad walking into a room and stopping in his tracks when he spots the kitten. "Happy Birthday dad, it's your kitten," he says, to which his father responds, "No way, I can't believe it." Khalaf's dad then goes on to get a closer look at the cat and says, "Oh Jesus that is so beautiful." When his family informs him that the cat's name is "Lulu," he instantly replies: "Don't mess with my Lulu." He then goes back to adoring the cat and says, "Can you believe we have a cat? She's so tiny," and kisses the kitten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBNiL_0jTaAR3000
Tiktok | @riyadhkhalaf

The father gently holds his new friend for a while and then puts her back into her cat bed. He also tells Khalaf, "She's nicer than yours. I'm sorry." He and his wife then repeat, "I think we love her. I think we keep her." It ends with the family telling him that the feline is a Russian blue cat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAe0G_0jTaAR3000
Tiktok | @riyadhkhalaf

The video went viral with more than 8 million views in just two days. So, Khalaf made another video with his dad in which his father says: "I would say thanks for enjoying my video." When asked if he will make more videos with Lulu, he replied: "Yeah, I send them to you and you send them." When asked what made him love Lulu so much, he said, "I think because I saw your cat is so beautiful and clean... [and] she is gorgeous."

People on the internet just loved the adorable kitten and the father's reaction to it. One TikTok user wrote: "'Don't mess with my lulu' actually made my heart burst. Stop, he is so cute." Another wrote, "The way he admires himself holding the kitten in the window reflection."

"I don’t know what’s more adorable the kitten or your parents," added a third. Meanwhile, some TikTok users couldn’t stop admiring the family's kitchen. One said, "When I first saw the video, I went, 'Let's give it up for the kitchen.'" Another user wrote, “I was looking at the kitchen the entire video. Glad I am not the only that noticed lol. The kitty is of course cute.”

In a similar video of the heartwarming relationship between dads and cats, 60-year-old Kamajeet Singh Renoo is seen falling in love with a feline after vehemently opposing the idea of cats in the house a few months ago. In the clip, he jokingly argues with the cat Angie and tells her "that's my chair," before politely asking if he can sit with her. He then begins to compliment Angie and play with her paws, counting "that's a paw there, 2nd paw there, 3rd paw there, 4th paw there." Before long, he can't hold back his emotions and tells Angie that he will always love her and goes on to quote the iconic line from the Dolly Parton song, covered by Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You." He is then heard saying, "Never bite me, do you? Because you love me... I'll always love you. I'll put a Whitney Houston song for you every day."

Comments / 15

Jen R
4d ago

Headline is about a cat being a Dads bday gift & article is about man accidentally throwing away wedding rings & finding them in dumpster. Keep up the good work, Newsbreak!

Reply(3)
14
❤️ Skylar
5d ago

LOL My dad was the same way!! The minute you turned your back..They were sound asleep on the couch together big old softy..🐾 Needless to say he stole the cat..🤨😉

Reply
9
Related
Newsweek

Cat Caught Ruining Owner's Christmas Tree in Hilarious Clip

A cat named Vhee has left the internet in stitches after a clip of her jumping inside her owner's Christmas tree went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 7 by the owner, with the username alexandra_and_vhee, shows the cat jumping into the newly decorated Christmas tree.
pethelpful.com

Horse's Annoyed Reaction to Mom Getting Another Horse Is Priceless

Those who don't get to spend a lot of time around horses may not get to see their true personalities, but that's just one reason why TikTok is so great. Every person and animal can be a star! Equestrian @alyciacannell loves to feature her 3 Arabian horses in her videos (as well as her cat, dog, and child), and her followers just can't get enough.
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
pethelpful.com

Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks

There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
New York Post

Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’

When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing.  “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?”  “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said.  Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world.  “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
MINNESOTA STATE
Newsweek

Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears

A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
Tyla

Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic

Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
Upworthy

Upworthy

141K+
Followers
4K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy