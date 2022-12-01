ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Jimmy Butler’s Dreads Making a Comeback?

By Jayden Armant
 5 days ago
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has missed the last seven games due to a knee injury. In his absence, the Heat have held up pretty well, going 3-4 and even closely competing in their losses.

While Butler has been out, he has still been active on social media. The Heat star posted Instagram photos of himself with the dreadlocks he had during the preseason.

This hairstyle drew the attention of many, to mixed results. Teammate Kyle Lowry was certainly not a fan of Butler’s dreads.

“That s*** is trash,” Lowry said in a conversation with 790 The Ticket radio host Brendan Tobin. “I love him, but I told him before he came out, that s*** was trash. He’s a troll, he just wants everyone to talk about them.”

Perhaps the time off gave Butler an opportunity to bring back the hairstyle. Butler is known to be a vibrant personality in the NBA, so it is no surprise if he is trying to draw attention once again. Whether people liked them or not, his dreads were certainly a topic of conversation among NBA fans.

Miami had its three-game winning streak snapped with a loss to the Boston Celtics Wednesday. Some fans worried about the team’s sustainability without its best player. Many on the Heat have stepped up in Butler’s absence, including center Bam Adebayo and forward Caleb Martin. Some have even called for adjustments in the lineup for when Butler eventually returns.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

