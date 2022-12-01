Elon Musk said during a Twitter Spaces Saturday that it was his decision to suspend Ye from Twitter after the rapper posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. What they're saying: "Because at a certain point, you have to say what is incitement to violence," Musk said. "Because that is against the law in the U.S., you can't just have a 'let's go murder someone club,' that's not actually legal."

1 DAY AGO