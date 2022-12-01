Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Elon Musk's year of losing
Elon Musk's year-end balance sheet for 2022 is full of red ink. Why it matters: The world's richest man has been an icon of technological success, but his moves this year — led by his purchase of Twitter — have slashed his financial bottom line and tarnished his personal capital.
Elon Musk explains why Ye was suspended from Twitter
Elon Musk said during a Twitter Spaces Saturday that it was his decision to suspend Ye from Twitter after the rapper posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. What they're saying: "Because at a certain point, you have to say what is incitement to violence," Musk said. "Because that is against the law in the U.S., you can't just have a 'let's go murder someone club,' that's not actually legal."
Comer wants Twitter employees to talk to Congress about Biden laptop story
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said on Fox News Friday night that he wants "every person at Twitter" to speak before Congress about the social media company's decision to limit access to the Hunter Biden laptop story. Driving the news: On Friday, Elon Musk criticized Twitter's former management for its decision...
Trump: Constitution should be terminated due to "massive" election fraud
Former President Trump on Saturday falsely cited election fraud as a reason to terminate the Constitution, after Elon Musk released information about Twitter's role in limiting access to a story about Hunter Biden. What he's saying: "So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
The alternative-media industrial complex
Elon Musk is the latest patron for an alternative-media ecosystem — right-leaning but not conventionally Republican — that has emerged in the last two years. The big picture: Feeding on resentment against mainstream media, new media players have established a power base via Substack newsletters, podcasts and other independent channels.
Hobbs signs election canvass, office defends request to remove Twitter disinformation
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office said it requested that a pair of tweets be taken down nearly two years ago because they constituted misinformation that could undermine confidence in elections. The email was among a tranche of messages from a federal lawsuit that surfaced over the weekend showing election officials from different states attempting to remove false allegations from social media in 2020 and 2021.Driving the news: On Jan. 7, 2021, the Secretary of State's Office emailed the Center for Internet Security (CIS) about misinformation being spread by an account on Twitter. Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones tells...
Psaki: Trump's "evil charisma" should not be underestimated
Democrats and Republicans should not underestimate the impact of Donald Trump's "evil charisma," which could help him win the Republican nomination come 2024, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." Why it matters: Trump, who was twice impeached and is under criminal investigation,...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
"End of story": Elon Musk responds to Trump's "Twitter Files" reaction
New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk doesn't appear to be a fan of former President Trump's response to the "Twitter files" release late last week. Driving the news: "The Constitution is greater than any President," Musk tweeted in response to a Fox News article on Trump calling to toss out parts of the Constitution. "End of story," Musk added.
The end of benefit of the doubt for disruptive leaders
"Can you give the guy a break?" — Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, after being asked about Elon Musk at the NYT's Dealbook Summit on Wednesday. No. We're in no mood to give Elon Musk a break. Nor ByteDance. Nor Sam Bankman-Fried. Nor, for that matter, the entire crypto industry. There's a new vibe in town, and it's unforgiving.
Holder: Hunter Biden should be treated "like any other American" in federal probe
Former attorney general Eric Holder told CBS’ “Face the Nation" Sunday that Hunter Biden should be treated "just like any other American citizen" amid a federal probe. Why it matters: The Washington Post reported in October, citing people familiar with the matter, that federal investigators believe they have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase.
Lawmakers react to Trump's call to suspend Constitution
Some lawmakers sharply rebuked former President Donald Trump over the weekend, after Trump called for the suspension of the Constitution in order to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Driving the news: Repeating his oft-cited false claims of election fraud in the 2020 election in a Truth Social post...
Georgia becomes major roadblock to Biden's 2024 primary calendar plan
Georgia is saying not so fast to the Democratic National Committee's plan to move up the state's presidential primary in 2024, Axios has learned. Driving the news: Georgia law gives the secretary of state sole responsibility to set the state's presidential preference primary date — and the office is pushing back on hosting separate primaries."Our legal team has continuously stated that both parties' primaries must be on the same day and must not cost anyone any delegates," Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told Axios in a statement. Catch up quick: Democratic National Committee leaders voted to add Georgia and...
The wheels of FTX justice turn slowly
Social media is full of questions about why Sam Bankman-Fried hasn't been arrested, often with a reminder of how much money the former FTX CEO gave to Democratic politicians. Clichéd and accurate answer: The wheels of justice turn slowly. Reminder: Elizabeth Holmes didn't face civil charges by the SEC...
Bipartisan duo targets immigration reform during lame-duck
A bipartisan duo of senators are reviving negotiations for a potential deal on immigration reform — including providing legal status for 2 million Dreamers and billions of dollars for border security — with the hope they can tackle the issue before the new Congress takes effect next year.
