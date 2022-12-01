Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Biden is heading south of the border
President Biden is planning to head to Mexico City next month for his first scheduled foreign trip of 2023, Axios has learned. Why it matters: White House officials know they need a better political — and policy — response to stem the flow of illegal migration across America’s southern border, but there aren’t any easy solutions at hand.
Blinken: U.S. to deal with Israel based on policies, not "individual personalities"
U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said in a speech at the J Street conference in Washington on Sunday that the Biden administration will engage with the new Israeli government according to its policies, not based on specific ministers. Why it matters: It's the first public and official comment by...
Oil crisis averted as Russian crude gets price-capped
A few months ago, it was a glimmer in the eyes of some U.S. economic diplomacy wonks. Now, a price cap on Russian oil — imposed by U.S. and European allies to try to throttle revenues to Russia — is a reality. Driving the news: The cap, agreed...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Albanian opposition leader attacked during anti-govt protest
The leader of the Albanian opposition center-right Democratic Party has been attacked during an anti-government protest held near a summit of European Union leaders and their counterparts from the Western Balkans in the capital Tirana
Ukraine conflict spurs some Russians to seek Kalashnikov training
KRASNOGORSK, Russia, Dec 6 (Reuters) - In a sports club just outside Moscow run by a former Russian special forces captain, 70 women and men turned out to train with automatic rifles on Saturday, many of them seeking military skills because of the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.
Special Report-In France, minority communities decry a surge in police fines
EPINAY-SOUS-SENART, France, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mohamed Assam went to buy groceries at a supermarket close to his home near Paris one April afternoon in 2020. By the time he returned, he had incurred more than 900 euros in fines for nine different infractions without once, he said, coming into contact with a police officer.
Chinese hackers stole millions worth of U.S. COVID relief money, Secret Service says
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese hackers have stolen tens of millions of dollars worth of U.S. COVID relief benefits since 2020, the Secret Service said on Monday. The Secret Service declined to provide any additional details but confirmed a report by NBC News that said the Chinese hacking team that is reportedly responsible is known within the security research community as APT41 or Winnti.
Get-out-the-vote gets personal in Georgia
It's Election Day in Georgia and voters are determining who will head to the U.S. Senate: Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Early voting has been record-breaking, with nearly 2 million votes cast as of Monday. But those votes haven't all come easy. Plus, a same-sex...
Holder: Hunter Biden should be treated "like any other American" in federal probe
Former attorney general Eric Holder told CBS’ “Face the Nation" Sunday that Hunter Biden should be treated "just like any other American citizen" amid a federal probe. Why it matters: The Washington Post reported in October, citing people familiar with the matter, that federal investigators believe they have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase.
Meta Oversight Board Urges Changes to VIP Moderation System
"Facebook parent Meta's quasi-independent oversight board said Tuesday that an internal system that exempted high-profile users, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, from some or all of its content moderation rules needs a major overhaul.The report by the Oversight Board, which was more than a year in the making, said the system “is flawed in key areas which the company must address."The board opened its review after The Wall Street Journal reported last year that it was being abused by many of its elite users, who posted material that would result in penalties for ordinary people, including for harassment and incitement...
Opinion: You can’t have national security without cybersecurity
U.S. legislators should focus on guarding American data from outside forces by supporting American small businesses. Read more here.
News competition bill gets a lifeline
Lawmakers have added a measure to Congress' must-pass defense funding bill that would force Big Tech firms like Google and Meta to pay hundreds of local news outlets for their content, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Barring last-minute Capitol Hill maneuvering, the news-funding measure is now on track to...
Makoto Shinkai’s Anime Hit ‘Suzume’ Sets U.S. Theatrical Release Date
Anime maestro Makoto Shinkai’s latest feature Suzume has locked down its much anticipated theatrical release dates in North America, Europe, Latin America and Australia. The film will hit North American cinemas on April 14, courtesy of distribution partners Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Wild Bunch International and Eurozoom. Other territories set for release include France and Malta on April 12; Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico and New Zealand on April 13; and Austria, Belgium, Gibraltar, Ireland, Luxembourg and the U.K. on April 14, day and date with North America. More from The Hollywood ReporterSacha Baron Cohen's Borat Roasts Donald Trump, Kanye "Ye" West at...
China begins loosening COVID restrictions after massive protests
China has begun lifting some of its COVID-19 restrictions even as the country's "zero COVID" policy remains. Why it matters: The loosening restrictions come shortly after stunning and rare nationwide protests erupted in late November as the Chinese government decided to stick with the zero-COVID policies. Driving the news: Major...
Bipartisan duo targets immigration reform during lame-duck
A bipartisan duo of senators are reviving negotiations for a potential deal on immigration reform — including providing legal status for 2 million Dreamers and billions of dollars for border security — with the hope they can tackle the issue before the new Congress takes effect next year.
