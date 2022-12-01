Read full article on original website
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?
It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
click orlando
US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
iheart.com
Video: Mystery Object Emerges from Florida Beach
Authorities in Florida are attempting to determine the nature of a mysterious object that emerged from a beach following a pair of hurricanes that swept over the state earlier this year. Measuring approximately 80 feet in length and largely made of wood as well as what seems to be some metal, the weird debris was reportedly first noticed around Thanksgiving in the community of Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County. Officials in the state say that the object had previously been entirely buried beneath the sand and only recently became visible due to erosion brought about by hurricanes Nicole and Ian.
Disney World’s Splash Mountain closing permanently in 2023
Disney has announced Splash Mountain will permanently close at Walt Disney World Resort on Jan. 23 to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new attraction inspired by the story and characters from the film “The Princess and the Frog.”. “In preparation for this new experience and the...
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location Shuttering
A Popeyes Restaurant in Winter Park, Florida closes permanently. Loyal customers are feeling disappointed. This is how Orlando Weekly covered the restaurant's closing,. "Winter Park's Orlando Avenue Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF."
disneytips.com
Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Reedy Creek Concerns
Today, the newly returned CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, addressed concerns over the Reedy Creek Improvement District during a Town Hall meeting open to all Disney Cast Members. In 1967, Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act with the local state legislature, which allows Walt Disney World...
WESH
Tiger Dam system to be installed in Daytona Beach Shores for temporary erosion protection
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The impact tropical storms Ian and Nicole had on our beaches, particularly in Volusia County, where powerful surf undermined homes, was strong. The state department of emergency management is helping by installing temporary erosion protection using a system called Tiger Dam. The state has identified...
fox35orlando.com
'We know that God is in control': Parents pray daughter survives Orlando-area warehouse fire
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators said two people died following a warehouse fire in which fireworks exploded. Several others were badly injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. "There’s always a fire someplace, but when you know that your kid was there and almost got killed in...
villages-news.com
Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours
A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
Mystery structure found on Florida beach
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
WESH
Man drowns while swimming at Volusia County beach, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — According to Volusia County Beach Safety, a South Carolina man drowned in the ocean Friday afternoon. Officials say it happened south of New Smyrna Beach in the Bethune Beach area. The man was apparently working in Orlando and came with friends to have lunch...
It’s not just Sheriff Grady Judd who is not listening to the facts!
Written by: G. Robert Weedon, DVM, MPH Retired Clinical Assistant Professor, and Service Head Shelter Medicine University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. I read with interest the excellent piece written by Coryn Julien, Associate Director of Communications, Alley Cat Allies, in the Lakeland Gazette on November 28, 2022. This thoughtful piece was based on the best available scientific evidence in the management of community cats (a term that encompasses feral and free-roaming cats) and urged Polk County residents to embrace Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programs to humanely, and effectively, manage their numbers.
Florida police officer stabbed in face during gas station struggle
A Daytona Beach police officer was stabbed in the face Thursday while attempting to speak with a man accused of trespassing according to authorities.
westorlandonews.com
Largest Fentanyl Trafficking Seizure in Polk County History
Recently, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover fentanyl drug trafficking investigation that resulted in three suspects being arrested. It was the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
Florida Man Stabs Mother To Death Saying “She Never Pushed Me To Be A Man”
A Florida man admitted to stabbing his mother to death and severely injuring his sister at their home, according to investigators. According to deputies, on November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:13 PM, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible stabbing at
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
