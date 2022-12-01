ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Video: Mystery Object Emerges from Florida Beach

Authorities in Florida are attempting to determine the nature of a mysterious object that emerged from a beach following a pair of hurricanes that swept over the state earlier this year. Measuring approximately 80 feet in length and largely made of wood as well as what seems to be some metal, the weird debris was reportedly first noticed around Thanksgiving in the community of Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County. Officials in the state say that the object had previously been entirely buried beneath the sand and only recently became visible due to erosion brought about by hurricanes Nicole and Ian.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Disney World’s Splash Mountain closing permanently in 2023

Disney has announced Splash Mountain will permanently close at Walt Disney World Resort on Jan. 23 to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new attraction inspired by the story and characters from the film “The Princess and the Frog.”. “In preparation for this new experience and the...
ORLANDO, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Ty D.

Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location Shuttering

A Popeyes Restaurant in Winter Park, Florida closes permanently. Loyal customers are feeling disappointed. This is how Orlando Weekly covered the restaurant's closing,. "Winter Park's Orlando Avenue Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF."
WINTER PARK, FL
disneytips.com

Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Reedy Creek Concerns

Today, the newly returned CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, addressed concerns over the Reedy Creek Improvement District during a Town Hall meeting open to all Disney Cast Members. In 1967, Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act with the local state legislature, which allows Walt Disney World...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours

A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
LADY LAKE, FL
Action News Jax

Mystery structure found on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

It’s not just Sheriff Grady Judd who is not listening to the facts!

Written by: G. Robert Weedon, DVM, MPH Retired Clinical Assistant Professor, and Service Head Shelter Medicine University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. I read with interest the excellent piece written by Coryn Julien, Associate Director of Communications, Alley Cat Allies, in the Lakeland Gazette on November 28, 2022. This thoughtful piece was based on the best available scientific evidence in the management of community cats (a term that encompasses feral and free-roaming cats) and urged Polk County residents to embrace Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programs to humanely, and effectively, manage their numbers.
POLK COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Largest Fentanyl Trafficking Seizure in Polk County History

Recently, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover fentanyl drug trafficking investigation that resulted in three suspects being arrested. It was the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando

A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
ORLANDO, FL

