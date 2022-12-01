Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Robert L. "Bob" Proctor
Robert L. “Bob” Proctor, age 86 of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 16, 1936, in West Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mabel McGlauflin Proctor. Bob was a 1958 graduate of Lehigh University....
Update: Little Cove Road crash leaves woman, two baby girls dead, six others injured
A 59-year-old woman and two baby girls died as the result of a crash in Warren Township in southwestern Franklin County early Sunday, Dec. 4. Another woman and five other children suffered moderate to severe injuries. They all were unrestrained in a northbound 2018 Dodge Journey that ran off Little...
Franklin County winter 2022-23: Nearly 50 athletes to keep an eye on this season
The winter sports season is finally here, so it's time to look ahead to see which athletes can make an impact this year. The winter season was very competitive in Franklin County last year, and that should be no different this time around, with plenty of top-notch athletes taking the court or the mat once again.
Heritage Christmas is full of the holiday spirit
The first night of Heritage Christmas on Dec. 2 was filled with sights, sounds and tastes of the season and the celebration, sponsored by the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, will be back again from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The Christmas tree in Center Square provided the backdrop...
