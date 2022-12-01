Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 monthsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to miss Peach Bowl, prepare for 2023 NFL draftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State advances to third-consecutive Sweet 16, sweeps No. 6 USCThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shopThe LanternColumbus, OH
Student staff provides ‘heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching BandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State can win a national title, but history says it’ll depend on one thing only
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s been a lot of looking in the mirror inside the Ohio State football program over the past week following its second straight loss to Michigan in trying to figure out what went wrong. The questions will still need answers at some point, but the Buckeyes’...
Buckeyes +360 third betting choice in CFP odds
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the NCAA, the next time the Ohio State Buckeyes take the football field, Ohio sports bettors won’t be able...
Jermaine Mathews National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Jermaine Mathews. School: Winton Woods...
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba ending Buckeye career and will not play in Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 2022 season is over, and so is his Ohio State football career. The team announced Monday that the junior receiver, who has played only three games this season due to a hamstring injury, will shut down to rehab the injury in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
What Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s playoff absence means for Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Rose Bowl shadows turned into a crisp California evening last New Year’s Day, Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up a performance that set a new standard for Ohio State football receivers. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson had both stepped aside to pursue NFL opportunities. That put...
saturdaytradition.com
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State mens basketball team entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time last week has remained among the nation’s best a week later. The Buckeyes went split games against Duke and St. Francis (Pa.) to improve to 6-2 on the season. They’ll play the first of two early Big Ten games this week when they host Rutgers on Thursday in what will be their last game before a nine-day layoff.
Did the College Football Playoff deliberately avoid an Ohio State-Michigan semifinal rematch?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — College Football Playoff selection committee chair Boo Corrigan confirmed some members argued Ohio State might be worthy of the No. 3 spot in the final rankings over TCU. The committee ultimately decided to rank OSU No. 4. However, one topic Corrigan said never came up was...
Ryan Day thinks an Ohio State vs. Michigan rematch in the national championship would be ‘historic’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s got new life by making the College Football Playoff with a match-up with Georgia, but its head coach knows what could be waiting for his team if it wins, even if he’s not ready to focus on it. For the third time...
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy begging for playoff rematch with Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the past, a win for Ohio State football or Michigan in The Game meant ensuring a better postseason path for the winner and at best a consolation prize for the loser. The Wolverines did earn a reward for their 45-23 victory in Ohio Stadium in...
Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message
With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
Ohio State football’s response to playoff selection: ‘Guys are bouncing around the facility’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said his players had a good feeling about their playoff chances after watching Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night. A 45-23 home loss to Michigan the prior Saturday had dampened spirits around the program. By...
Ohio State vs. Georgia odds and point spread for the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team may face underdog status as long as it remains in the playoff, and that certainly applies to its opening betting line for the semifinal against Georgia. Caesars Sportsbook lists the defending national champion Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite over OSU for...
Why was TCU ahead of Ohio State football in the final College Football Playoff rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many expected Ohio State football to slide into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings after USC took its second loss Friday night. By Saturday afternoon, however, moving all the way up to No. 3 became possible when TCU lost the Big 12 championship game in overtime to Kansas State. Ohio State had consistently been ahead of TCU in the playoff rankings prior to its regular season-ending loss to Michigan.
dawgpost.com
Why Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Is WRONG About Ohio State
ATHENS - The regular season is over, and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a dominant SEC Championship victory over LSU. Now, the Bulldogs have a semi-final game against Ohio State coming on December 31st. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went on the CFP Rankings Show on Sunday to...
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His National Title Prediction
The College Football Playoff is set and the final bracket is in. To the surprise of no one, the Georgia Bulldogs enter the playoff in the one-spot. And the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum sees back-to-back titles in their future. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Monday morning, the CFB commentator didn't...
NBC4 Columbus
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals
OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia …. OSU head coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes playing Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Morning Forecast: December 6, 2022. Morning Forecast:...
Clemson Makes Jump In Last CFP Ranking; Comes Up Just Short
Clemson Football and the Capital One Orange Bowl announced today that No. 7 Clemson will face No. 6 Tennessee in the 89th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30.
What Kansas State beating TCU means for an Ohio State vs. Michigan playoff rematch
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Selection Sunday conversation can move from whether or not Ohio State football and Michigan will both be in the College Football Playoff field. The big reveal now appears to be where the selection committee will place them both, and whether that will mean a semifinal rematch of The Game.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0