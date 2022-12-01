How Ohio State’s plan to stop Michigan’s run exposed Buckeyes’ defensive flaws: Film Review

Read full article on original website
Ohio State can win a national title, but history says it’ll depend on one thing only
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s been a lot of looking in the mirror inside the Ohio State football program over the past week following its second straight loss to Michigan in trying to figure out what went wrong. The questions will still need answers at some point, but the Buckeyes’...
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba ending Buckeye career and will not play in Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 2022 season is over, and so is his Ohio State football career. The team announced Monday that the junior receiver, who has played only three games this season due to a hamstring injury, will shut down to rehab the injury in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Buckeyes +360 third betting choice in CFP odds
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the NCAA, the next time the Ohio State Buckeyes take the football field, Ohio sports bettors won’t be able...
Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff
After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy begging for playoff rematch with Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the past, a win for Ohio State football or Michigan in The Game meant ensuring a better postseason path for the winner and at best a consolation prize for the loser. The Wolverines did earn a reward for their 45-23 victory in Ohio Stadium in...
Jermaine Mathews National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Jermaine Mathews. School: Winton Woods...
Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message
With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
C.J. Stroud’s second Heisman Trophy finalist nod puts him in exclusive Ohio State football club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud will become the first Ohio State football star headed to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second time. Stroud was revealed as one of four finalists Monday night, along with Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan and USC”s Caleb Williams. Stroud finished fourth in last year’s voting.
Ryan Day thinks an Ohio State vs. Michigan rematch in the national championship would be ‘historic’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s got new life by making the College Football Playoff with a match-up with Georgia, but its head coach knows what could be waiting for his team if it wins, even if he’s not ready to focus on it. For the third time...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State mens basketball team entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time last week has remained among the nation’s best a week later. The Buckeyes went split games against Duke and St. Francis (Pa.) to improve to 6-2 on the season. They’ll play the first of two early Big Ten games this week when they host Rutgers on Thursday in what will be their last game before a nine-day layoff.
Did the College Football Playoff deliberately avoid an Ohio State-Michigan semifinal rematch?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — College Football Playoff selection committee chair Boo Corrigan confirmed some members argued Ohio State might be worthy of the No. 3 spot in the final rankings over TCU. The committee ultimately decided to rank OSU No. 4. However, one topic Corrigan said never came up was...
Ohio State football’s response to playoff selection: ‘Guys are bouncing around the facility’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said his players had a good feeling about their playoff chances after watching Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night. A 45-23 home loss to Michigan the prior Saturday had dampened spirits around the program. By...
After loss to Michigan, Ryan Day says Ohio State football will ‘be aggressive and go at people’ in playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went through the game film of a second straight loss to Michigan early last week. At the time, the Buckeyes knew they no longer controlled their postseason destiny as a result of the 45-23 thumping. They felt the weight not only of losing the rivalry game that helps define any season, but also possibly losing any chance of contending for the national championship.
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan Wolverine
Jim Harbaugh quotes never get old. When the quirky Michigan Wolverine football coach is in front of a microphone, anything can happen. Yesterday, amid rumors the coach of back-to-back Big Ten champions was being wooed by NFL teams, Jim Harbaugh told reporters, “No man knows the future, but I think people think I’ve done a good job and people are pleased with the job we’ve done here at. They’re going to be very happy to learn that I’ll be back, enthusiastically, coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”,
Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral
A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said about a ‘second lease on life’ for Buckeyes in playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spent the first half of Friday’s Pac-12 championship game driving back from a recruiting visit in Cincinnati. After that investment in the long-term future of the program, he spent the second half watching the immediate future take a new turn. Utah wiped out USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game, likely pushing OSU into the top four teams when the final playoff rankings are announced Sunday at noon on ESPN.
Why was TCU ahead of Ohio State football in the final College Football Playoff rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many expected Ohio State football to slide into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings after USC took its second loss Friday night. By Saturday afternoon, however, moving all the way up to No. 3 became possible when TCU lost the Big 12 championship game in overtime to Kansas State. Ohio State had consistently been ahead of TCU in the playoff rankings prior to its regular season-ending loss to Michigan.
Ohio State vs. Georgia odds and point spread for the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team may face underdog status as long as it remains in the playoff, and that certainly applies to its opening betting line for the semifinal against Georgia. Caesars Sportsbook lists the defending national champion Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite over OSU for...
What Kansas State beating TCU means for an Ohio State vs. Michigan playoff rematch
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Selection Sunday conversation can move from whether or not Ohio State football and Michigan will both be in the College Football Playoff field. The big reveal now appears to be where the selection committee will place them both, and whether that will mean a semifinal rematch of The Game.
Is Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba working to return for the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s week that passed without a game, and the three-plus weeks that will pass before the Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia, will allow some banged-up players to recuperate. Does that also apply to star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba? The preseason All-American has played only...
