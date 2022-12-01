Read full article on original website
Related
US stocks lose ground as markets ponder the Fed's next moves
Stocks fell on Wall Street as markets ponder the Federal Reserve's next moves on fighting inflation
Oil hits lowest since January on creeping economic uncertainty
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global oil prices slid to their lowest since January on Tuesday, extending a downward trend as growing concerns about global demand offset any bullish effects from an EU-led price cap on Russian oil sales.
Comments / 0