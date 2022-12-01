French tennis star Gael Monfils has said that he will not play the Australian Open in January in order to become eligible to use a protected ranking. Players need to be away from the tour for six months in order to use their ranking at the time of their injury to enter tournaments upon return. Monfils was ranked No 20 in the world when he injured his leg at the Canadian Masters in August and is now ranked No 56.

