Crèdit Andorrà Open: American Parks wins title, breaks top 100 for the first time

American Alycia Parks lifted the Crèdit Andorrà Open trophy by defeating Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday evening. The victory gave the 21-year-old her first WTA125 title and ensured she climbed into the world’s top 100 for the first time. She will also be in the main draw for the Australian Open in January.
Crèdit Andorrà Open: Peterson reaches final

Swede Rebecca Peterson won against Croat Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-1 to reach the final of the Crèdit Andorrà Open on Saturday evening. Peterson, ranked No 136, will play American Alycia Parks next. The Swede beat Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus (6-4, 7-5), Ukrainian Daria Snigur, the No 7 seed (6-4,...
Open d’Angers: Vondrousova moves into second round

Czech Marketa Vondrousova won against Belgian Yanina Wickmayer 6-1, 7-6 (5) to reach the second round of the Open d’Angers at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Monday afternoon. Vondrousova, ranked No 97, will play the winner of the match between qualifier Joanna Garland and Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, the No 7 seed, next.
Monfils to skip Australian Open to become eligible for protected ranking, keeps eye on Paris Olympics

French tennis star Gael Monfils has said that he will not play the Australian Open in January in order to become eligible to use a protected ranking. Players need to be away from the tour for six months in order to use their ranking at the time of their injury to enter tournaments upon return. Monfils was ranked No 20 in the world when he injured his leg at the Canadian Masters in August and is now ranked No 56.

