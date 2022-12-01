Read full article on original website
From Carlitos to Alcaraz, episode 6: What next for the Spanish phenomenon and can anyone stop him from dominating the sport?
6/6: Was Carlos Alcaraz’s victory at the US Open a turning point and is he in a position to dominate the Grand Slams between now and 2025? Which players can stand in his way, and what do they have to do in order to keep the Spaniard from remaining at No 1 and winning the most slams of his generation?
Wawrinka details Federer’s influence on his career: “I owe him a lot. Thanks to him I won the Olympics and Davis Cup”
It took Stan Wawrinka a long time to emerge from the shadow of Roger Federer, the legendary Swiss blazing a trail at the top of the men’s game and leaving little room for others to follow. While Federer raced to world No 1 and dominated the game, Wawrinka was...
Crèdit Andorrà Open: American Parks wins title, breaks top 100 for the first time
American Alycia Parks lifted the Crèdit Andorrà Open trophy by defeating Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday evening. The victory gave the 21-year-old her first WTA125 title and ensured she climbed into the world’s top 100 for the first time. She will also be in the main draw for the Australian Open in January.
Crèdit Andorrà Open: Peterson reaches final
Swede Rebecca Peterson won against Croat Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-1 to reach the final of the Crèdit Andorrà Open on Saturday evening. Peterson, ranked No 136, will play American Alycia Parks next. The Swede beat Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus (6-4, 7-5), Ukrainian Daria Snigur, the No 7 seed (6-4,...
Open d’Angers: Vondrousova moves into second round
Czech Marketa Vondrousova won against Belgian Yanina Wickmayer 6-1, 7-6 (5) to reach the second round of the Open d’Angers at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Monday afternoon. Vondrousova, ranked No 97, will play the winner of the match between qualifier Joanna Garland and Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, the No 7 seed, next.
Tickets for Federer’s last match cost more than twice that of a World Cup final ticket
Some fans paid £15,000 to see Roger Federer‘s final match at the Laver Cup in September, more than twice the top price on the market for this month’s football World Cup final. That’s despite the fact that it could be the last chance to see Lionel Messi...
Nick Bollettieri, legendary coach to the stars and infectious personality, dies aged 91
Nick Bollettieri, the fast-talking coach responsible for the emergence of stars including Monica Seles, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Jim Courier, Michael Chang, Anna Kournikova and Maria Sharapova, has died aged 91. The American recently posted on social media that he was still fighting after media reports suggested he had died....
Monfils to skip Australian Open to become eligible for protected ranking, keeps eye on Paris Olympics
French tennis star Gael Monfils has said that he will not play the Australian Open in January in order to become eligible to use a protected ranking. Players need to be away from the tour for six months in order to use their ranking at the time of their injury to enter tournaments upon return. Monfils was ranked No 20 in the world when he injured his leg at the Canadian Masters in August and is now ranked No 56.
