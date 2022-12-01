ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookwood, AL

Georgia voters head to the polls in Senate runoff election

Georgia's U.S. Senate election is in extra time. Neither Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock nor his scandal-plagued Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, received at least 50% of the vote in the general election, meaning the two are in a runoff. A win by Warnock would increase Democrats' margin in the Senate to...
How a farm in Arizona is helping people overcome grief

A grief counselor in Arizona who has a heart for abused animals started a sanctuary for grieving people. She calls it a Carefarm. Ryan Heinsius of KNAU paid the farm a visit. And just a warning - the story discusses alleged domestic violence against children that some listeners might find disturbing.
Almost $80 million is spent on TV ads for Georgia's 4-week Senate runoff

There has been a rush of spending on TV ads for the pivotal Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, which is just a shortened four-week campaign. In that period, some $79 million has been poured in to buy airtime. And spending by groups supporting Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has more than doubled contributions from groups backing Republican challenger Herschel Walker, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact and analyzed by NPR.
Grief and trauma training is unexpectedly healing for school district staff in Texas

It's been more than a year now since kids across the country returned to classrooms during the pandemic. Many students are still struggling to have some sense of normalcy in their lives. That is especially true for children who have recently lost loved ones. But educators often don't feel equipped to support kids who are grieving, which is why the second-largest school district in Texas decided to send their mental health staff to a special training on grief and trauma. NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee has the story.
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

